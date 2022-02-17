Rodney Gallagher is on pace to eclipse Nick Bosnic’s Laurel Highlands boys basketball career scoring record of 1,936 next year and the junior star is aware of the legendary figure he’s chasing.
“Yeah, of course I know who Nick Bosnic is,” said Gallagher, who helped lead coach Rick Hauger’s Mustangs to an unbeaten regular season with a 71-38 win over visiting Uniontown on Monday night.
“He was a great player. I know he played D-I, went to Maryland then ended up transferring to Duquesne. I know he’s the all-time leading scorer at Laurel Highlands.”
What Gallagher didn’t know was, like the current 21-0 Laurel Highlands squad, the 1993 team also went undefeated in the regular season at 23-0, although it fell in the WPIAL playoffs.
“No, I actually didn’t know that they were undefeated,” Gallagher said.
The 1993 Mustangs, guided by head coach Mark John and assistant coach Pete Stefancin, won a section championship with a 12-0 record and were 11-0 in non-section games. They fell to Woodland Hills, 51-50, in the WPIAL playoffs.
Bosnic, a 6-foot-7 senior was the catalyst, averaging 28.6 points per game in leading the WPIAL for a second consecutive season.
The rest of the all-senior starting lineup consisted of guard Joe Strickler, point guard Jack Smarslak and big forward John Sabo and Gary Smitley. Dean Crawford played an important role off the bench to the point where John said his team actually had a “starting six.”
The power and size of Sabo and Smitley inside allowed the talented Bosnic to roam the perimeter. Crawford could fill in at almost any position off the bench.
That Mustangs team didn’t know what it was accomplishing until the latter part of the season.
“We didn’t realize it right away,” Bosnic said. “We knew we were winning games and hadn’t lost. Then one day one of the guys said, ‘Wait a minute, we’re the No. 1 team in the WPIAL.’ We didn’t have any idea what other teams were doing and it was like a shock, like wow, we’re one of the favorites.
“That was later in the season and then it started to get into a little bit of a grind because all the other teams realized it and were playing their best games against us. We kind of got a target on our backs.”
One of the Mustangs’ closest games that year was an 83-79 overtime win at home against Uniontown with Bosnic scoring 39 points and Smitley adding 20, including the game-winning bucket.
The other was the final game of the regular season at Upper St. Clair. The Panthers held a one-point lead in the final seconds of that game when Bosnic came down and took a jump shot that was short and bounced off the rim.
It seemed the perfect regular season was about to end but Bosnic had other ideas. He followed his missed shot, grabbed the rebound and put in the winning basket. Upper St. Clair missed a half-court heave as time ran out.
“I felt it when the ball came off my hand that it wasn’t on target so I knew I had to go,” Bosnic recalled. “That was one of Pete Stefancin’s main messages. He’d say quit standing and watching, go rebound. He told me that for four years and it certainly paid off there.
“I felt kind of lucky that I got the rebound but that’s what happens when you put yourself in the right spot.”
John, who is now Laurel Highlands’ athletic director, remembers his 1993 team well.
“The chemistry amongst those guys was amazing,” said John who reflected on the perfect regular season.
“It takes a lot of intangibles and you have to have some really good players. Nick was right up there as one or our best ever. Rodney certainly is at the level, too. You need a special guy to get there. But everyone contributed to our success that year from the No. 1 guy to the No. 15 guy. Those who maybe didn’t play as much had a tremendous positive effect at our practices. It was a special mix.”
Bosnic sensed that as well.
“My senior class, a lot of them hadn’t played that much varsity before that year,” Bosnic said. “They worked their way up and they got better every year. The pieces kind of fit together right and that’s what you need to have a really good team.
“That’s the same thing with this year’s Laurel Highlands team. Rodney, Brandon Davis, Keondre DeShields, those kids are special, but if you look at Nico Johns and Joe Chambers and Jayden Pratt and some other kids off the bench, they all play their role. Each of them does important things to help the team succeed. They fit so well together.
“Obviously, it starts with Gallagher. He’s just totally an amazing player and has been for awhile. He’s such an unselfish player. I feel like he could lead the WPIAL in scoring if that’s what he wanted to do but he sacrifices for the best of the team. That’s such an unbelievable quality. I don’t feel like anyone on that team is worried about who’s scoring.”
The situation was a bit different, scoring-wise, for the 1993 team which didn’t have the same overall offensive punch. Bosnic was the player defenses focused on each game.
“I felt like going into a game if it was a big game I had to put the ball in the basket for us to be successful,” Bosnic said. “I had to make some shots. And there was always a pressure there knowing I had to do that even though defenses were going to concentrate on me.”
The 1993 Mustangs were surprisingly not made the No. 1 seed in the playoffs by the WPIAL pairings committee. They wound up facing a Woodland Hills team in the opening round that LH had defeated in the regular season although the Wolverines were missing their top player in that first meeting.
Woodland Hills was coached by Matt Furjanic, a former NCAA Division-I coach who had a combined 109-95 record at Marist and Robert Morris and led the Colonials to their first two NCAA tournament appearances.
It seemed an unfairly tough first-round game for a team that had been No. 1 in area rankings heading into the postseason.
Woodland Hills edged the Mustangs in overtime, 51-50, with Bosnic fouling out.
Neither John nor Bosnic used the pairings as an excuse, however.
“Things just didn’t go our way that game,” Bosnic said.
It’s a loss that still haunts John to this day.
“Those players, they were a special group, a great bunch of guys to work with and I’ll always feel bad that I couldn’t get them over that hurdle to give them the opportunity to show everyone what they were capable of,” John said.
“If I had coached a little different of a game maybe the outcome might have been different. I didn’t get us there. I poured my heart out to them after the game.”
If John blames himself for the loss, Bosnic does not.
“No, it certainly wasn’t Mr. John’s fault we lost that game,” said Bosnic who gave glowing praise of his former coach.
“I realize the older I get and my experiences as a player and coach how special that man is. When I coached I probably would change some things that I did, how I acted and felt, if I could go back. But I can just remember playing under Mr. John the feeling he gave us of just how special it was to be a basketball player there.
“Yeah, we worked on plays and tried to have a style that fit with the big guys we had. He just never put the pressure on you. He always took the blame. If I ever get back into coaching I would feel like those kids deserve that feeling I got to have because of him.”
Bosnic, who played one year at Maryland and three years at Duquense, went on to coach Connellsville’s boys basketball team for seven years and had a 104-75 record that included an appearance in the 2004 WPIAL final. That team was led by James Hairston, Fayette County’s all-time leading scorer with 2,245 points.
Bosnic sees similarities between Hairston and Gallagher.
“James was a point guard as Rodney is,” Bosnic said. “When the game gets tight, you see Rodney’s intensity, his control and everything amplify. It’s like he says it’s time. That’s what I always felt like with James when I coached him. He scored a lot of points all season but in the big parts of the game when the play got intense, he rose to the occasion time after time.
“They’re especially similar athletically. James dominated the other teams with his speed and tremendous jumping ability. Rodney may not be as long or as tall as James but I think he’s stronger and more explosive. It would’ve been amazing to see them play against each other.”
Bosnic is a big fan of the 2022 Mustangs.
“I’ve been keeping up with them and cheering for them week in and week out,” Bosnic said. “Watching this team brings back good memories for me of that season we had in 1993. But this year’s team, they’re just outstanding. I’m looking at their stats and other things and I feel they’re going to go down as one of the best teams in the history of the WPIAL over the course of three or four years.
“It’s just amazing how well they’re performing and what they’ve accomplished so far. That fact that a majority of their starters are only juniors, it’s just like, wow.”
John agrees.
“This team is excellent and fun to watch and I wish them the best of luck in the playoffs,” said John, who added one last comment to sum up his 1993 squad.
“It was a fun ride.”
