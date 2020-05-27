Andino Vecchiolla showed what kind of pitcher he was during Laurel Highlands’ WPIAL first-round playoff game last year at Seton Hill University.
He’ll get plenty more opportunities to play at the Griffins’ facility in the future.
The Mustangs’ ace left-hander, who wound up leading his team to its first WPIAL final in 2019, signed a letter-of-intent to further his academic and baseball career at Seton Hill.
“I was fortunate enough to have some options when it came to choosing my school,” said Vecchiolla, the son of Todd and Tommye Vecchiolla. “I went to Seton Hill and I liked the location and the atmosphere. I thought it would challenge me academically, and athletically.
“I really liked it there and it just felt like it was the place for me.”
Vecchiolla had been the ace of LH’s pitching staff the past two seasons, but had his senior year taken from him by the coronavirus pandemic.
Laurel Highlands baseball coach Scott DeBerry feels the Griffins are getting a gem.
“Andino is just a top-notch kid,” DeBerry said. “He works extremely hard. He’s extremely competitive.
“The thing about Andino is he was always out there against the best teams that we played in the pressure situations. And that wasn’t just last year, that’s when he was a sophomore, too. We pitched him against some of the best 5A teams we could play and he never blinked. He always went out there and competed.
“He’s a great player, but he’s even a better person. I really wish him all the luck. I think when he goes to Seton Hill he’s going to be very successful.”
Vecchiolla got a close-up look at Seton Hill and was impressed.
“They showed me the facilities and everything, and I met the pitching coach and head coach and all the coaches,” Vecchiolla said. “I’m kind of leaning towards business or education as a major. I still haven’t decided yet.
“But, the place felt like a good fit for me.”
Vecchiolla started playing baseball when he was 5 years old and started to believe he had what it took to be a good pitcher “probably around midget league of the rec league out at Hutchinson.”
Vecchiolla credits his dad with helping in his development as well as one other key important contributor.
“Me and a friend of mine would go down and see a pitching coach in Canonsburg, Chris Koutsavlis,” Vecchiolla said. “He helped me out a lot. Him and my dad are probably the two people who had the biggest impact on me in baseball.”
The Mustangs made two straight playoff appearances with Vecchiolla anchoring the rotation, reaching the final last year when few felt they had a chance at such a run.
“It was awesome. I don’t think people expected us to go that far, but us as a team we knew that if we started to click together that we could do something special.
“Our first goal was to win the section championship. We didn’t look past that goal and took it one game at a time. We didn’t win the section, but we did get to the playoffs. Once there, same thing, our motto was just take it one game at a time.”
Vecchiolla is known for his pitching — he was 6-1 with a 1.91 ERA during the regular season last year — but he’s also an excellent first baseman and left-handed hitter who batted .359 in 2019.
Vecchiolla throws in the 80s and his repertoire includes “a four-seam and two-season fastball, a changeup, slider and curveball.”
He has two bread-and-butter pitches.
“My best pitch would be either my two seam or slider,” he said.
Vecchiolla has two brothers, Niko, 15, and Sevi, 11.
“They both play baseball, too,” he said.
“I think they look up to me some, but they battle with me, too. It’s always a competition,” Vecchiolla added with a laugh.
Seton Hill put up a 9-4 record this year before its season was shut down due to the pandemic.
