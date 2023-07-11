Derrick Tarpley Jr. was keeping close track of the Major League Baseball draft the last few days.
“I was watching it from the first day on Sunday,” the 2023 Brownsville graduate said.
Tarpley had been watched himself by major league scouts several times during his senior season and knew there was a possibility he could be picked at some point.
Then the phone rang right around the beginning of the 18th round on Wednesday afternoon.
“I got a call first before seeing my name,” Tarpley said.
The Oakland Athletics were on the line.
“They told me congratulations,” Tarpley said.
And his reaction?
“I was speechless.”
Oakland made Tarpley the second pick of the 18th round and 526th overall in the 20-round draft.
“At first I just didn’t know what to do,” said the 17-year-old son of Derrick Tarpley Sr. and Janele Tardd. “You dream of being drafted but ...
“It’s finally sinking in I think.”
Tarpley played centerfield for the Falcons and he was drafted as an outfielder by the A’s.
Tarpley had been observed by scouts this season from the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers among others in addition to Oakland, according to Brownsville head coach Skooter Roebuck.
“The A’s had sent several people,” said Roebuck, who recalled an instance last year that he felt bolstered Tarpley’s appeal to the scouts.
“I think what really got my attention was last June when the WPIAL held a junior showcase,” Roebuck said. “It was at W&J and they get some of the coaches to help out, which I did. My job was to help time the 60. And Derrick busted I think it was a 6.45. I thought I missed it. I knew he was a legit 6.8 but when he did that 6.4, I’m looking at my watch, is that right? Then Jeff Mountain, W&J’s baseball coach, said you didn’t miss it. He ran a 6.4.
“I think he opened some eyes with that, with his speed. He’s a big kid, 6-3 at least, can throw, can hit, has great bat speed. He has the tools, definitely. He was our centerfielder from his sophomore year on.”
Tarpley had a .440 batting average his senior year with six doubles, five triples, three home runs, 12 stolen bases and 20 runs.
“He led our team in almost every offensive category.” Roebuck said.
Tarpley is a top-notch fielder as well.
“He goes and gets it,” Roebuck said. “If it was hit into centerfield, chances are Tarp was going to run it down. He’s really good. He works at it. Throwing arm, you usually don’t see that kind of arm from a centerfielder but he can throw it.”
What was surprising was the attention Tarpley drew from scouts despite playing for a Brownsville team that has had a couple uncharacteristically subpar seasons. The Falcons have won 11 section championships and a WPIAL title under Roebuck but went just 4-10 in 2022 and 4-13 this year.
“It’s a credit to him to be able to perform the way he has for a team that has struggled some the last couple years,” Roebuck said. “For him to come out and just play his game despite those circumstances, that says a lot about him. He’s very even keel. If he went 0 for 4 or 4 for 4 you couldn’t tell. He just went about his business.”
Tarpley tried to help his team as best he could.
“You just try to be positive in yourself and pick up others, help your teammates do better and succeed,” Tarpley said. “A lot of kids looked up to me and I knew that.”
Tarpley is the third player under Roebuck to be drafted but the first to go straight from high school.
“Mike Patitucci went to the Orioles out of Oklahoma State (2002, 19th round) and Chad Rice went out of VMI to the Pirates (2007, 24th round),” Roebuck said. “Derrick going in the draft is a great thing for our program.”
Before Roebuck arrived, the previous two players drafted from Brownsville were Doug Dascenzo, out of Oklahoma State by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round in 1985, and Mike Conte, out of Virginia Tech by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 19th round in 1989.
Conte played five years in the minor leagues before going on to be the winningest head coach in California University of Pa. baseball history.
Dascenzo played seven seasons in the major leagues, five with the Cubs and one each with the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres.
“That’s my dream, to be another Brownsville kid in the major leagues,” Tarpley said.
Tarpley isn’t sure of his next step after being drafted.
“I have an agent who handles most of everything,” he said. “I have to wait and see before I sign a contract. I don’t have any details yet.”
Tarpley, who said it was the end of last year when he first got a feeling that he could be drafted, is a multi-sport athlete who focused solely on baseball his senior year. He’s played baseball most of his life.
“I was a shortstop when I was younger,” Tarpley said. “I went to the outfield because I had speed.
“I play travel ball and I play fall ball. My first travel team was Mon Valley Vipers. Then at the beginning of my high school career I started to play with Pittsburgh Hardball Academy. I played fall ball with the Allegheny Pirates.”
Tarpley is continually trying to improve.
“I want to work on my hitting, on getting more power,” he said as he ponders his next step.
“Right now, I’m just going to see what they say, where they want me to go and take it from there.”
