I've been riding my bike a lot of late with the decent weather and, when not on the look out for automobiles and potholes as I cruise around the streets of Connellsville, I try to come up with story ideas to help get us all through this lack of sporting events.
Though, hope might be on the horizon as ESPN and Fox Sports executives are surely reaching out to Belarus sports authorities because the soccer, oops, sorry, football matches are still being played in the Belarusian Premier League in the former Soviet Republic.
COVID-19 cases are relatively few considering the pandemic (under 100) and no deaths have been reported as of the weekend. FC Minsk and Dinamo Minsk played before a capacity crowed of 3,000 (??) in Minsk. Truly, the six matches were the only game in town Saturday.
Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wasn't overly concerned for the safety of the crowds, as Belarus Football Federation spokesman Aleksandr Aleinik gave assurances all precautions were taken.
Lukashenko, in true, blue Belarusian style, even suggested his citizens drink vodka to combat the disease. Na Zdorovie (Cheers)!
But, I digress.
One of my 10.5-11 mph brainstorms (I'm not Tour de France ready just yet) produced the possibility of playing the Pirates' season with one of the nephews online.
Well, Brian Lohr explained all that entailed (subscription fees and a skill set I likely don't have) and I opted out, but he devised a Plan B for me.
So, as Brian creatively puts together lesson plans for his Pre-K Counts class and prep classes in his position as Faith Formation Coordinator at Holy Cross Church in Youngwood, he sets up his PlayStation to play against itself, matching the Pirates' schedule for the day.
"I set it up in Franchise Mode. Before the games, I checked the Pirates' 40-man roster and set up MLB team in game as close to what it is in a real game," explained Brian. "There's no trades and no coaching changes."
To avoid any player bias, the game control is set up so the machine plays against itself.
"The starting pitchers, lineup, any subs, are computer generated," said Brian, adding, "Really, there's no purpose otherwise (to play a simulated game). It's a big thing around Super Bowl time."
Brian messages me screen shots of the box score just as local coaches would do with GameChanger or a similar program. Then, I sort out the data and get the fingers a-tappin' on the keyboard just as though I would do when in the office.
(I don't want my storytelling ability to rust in these trying times.)
The Pirates were to open the season in Tampa Bay last Thursday, and the Buccos got off to a great start in video land. Now, some computer genius' metrics set up the game, so take the results with a grain of salt, but, hey, any port in the storm.
Pittsburgh won the first two games of the opening series, 5-4 and 12-1.
Joe Musgrove was the Opening Day starter and allowed three runs in six innings. He gave up six hits and struck out three. Keone Kela bent, but didn't crack, for the save. He allowed a run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Kevin Kramer was credited with the game-winning hit in the seventh inning and Jacob Stallings blasted a grand slam (I know, right?!?) in the top of the second.
The bats were alive in the second game and Chris Archer was sharp (I know, right?!?).
The Buccos pounded out 16 hits with Erik Gonzalez leading the way with three doubles, three RBI and a run.
Bryan Reynolds finished with a double, single, a run scored and three RBI. New center fielder Jarrod Dyson smacked a home run and added a single to drive in two runs, plus he scored two runs. Kramer had a double, single and two RBI.
Archer allowed one run on six hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in the victory over his former team.
The Rays avoided the sweep Sunday with a 2-1 victory. Jose Martinez accounted for the home team's runs with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Ryan Yarbrough went 6.2 innings for the win.
Kramer’s RBI double scored Gonzalez in the top of the sixth inning for the Buccos' only run.
Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams started and lasted six innings. He allowed five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
The momentum from Tampa carried into the series in Chicago. Pittsburgh won the first two games, 4-3 and 1-0, but was unable to complete the sweep with an 11-2 loss in Wednesday's finale.
The Pirates rallied in the top of the seventh inning in Monday's opener. Trailing 3-1 after six innings, Pittsburgh scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to make reliever Derek Holland the winning pitcher.
The Cubs wasted no time, pulling into the early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Mitch Keller started, but only lasted four innings. Kela pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save.
Reynolds belted a two-run home run. Dyson went 2-for-5 with a run and RBI. Newman finished with a double and single, and drove in a run. Colin Moran doubled. Gregory Polanco went 4-for-4, but was caught stealing twice.
Polanco was the hero Tuesday with his solo home run in the 10th inning the only run of the game.
Kela earned his third save of the season. The Pirates’ bullpen again shined with three relievers allowing just three hits and one walk in 4.2 innings.
Nick Burdi pitched the eighth and ninth innings to earn his first win of the season. Burdi allowed two hits and struck out four. Kela survived a hit and walk to earn his third save of the season. Kela struck out one.
Steven Brault started and lasted 5.1 innings. He allowed three hits, walked four and struck out six.
Kramer had a double and single for the Buccos, while Dyson finished with two singles. Reynolds had a double.
Jeremy Jeffress took the loss, allowing three hits, including Polanco’s home run, in one inning and striking out one. Kris Bryant had half of Chicago’s hits with two doubles and a single.
The Cubs pounded out a win in the series finale.
Winning pitcher Kyle Hendricks held the Pirates hitless through five innings to improve to 2-0. He pitched eight innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Jason Heyward led the Cubs with a pair of home runs, a double and five RBI. Willson Contreras contributed a solo home run, two singles and two RBI. Bryant belted a 2-run home run. Jason Kipnis went 2-for-2 with a double and single.
Musgrove took the loss, lasting only four innings. He allowed three runs (all earned) on three hits and four walks, and struck out six.
The bullpen had been spot on in the early going, allowing only Kela's run in the first game, but was touched up in the Cubs' series finale. Holland got only two outs in allowing three runs on three hits. Chris Stratton allowed two runs in two innings. Burdi gave up three runs in his one inning of work.
Reynolds led the Buccos with a double and solo home run. Josh Bell had a pair of singles. Polanco added a run-scoring double.
The Pirates (4-2) play their home opener this afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds (3-3).
The season will periodically be updated, likely after every series, for the time being. We're just hoping to entertain in these trying days. And, if the season goes well, maybe the Pirates will hire the folks who programmed the game to handle their metrics in the future!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.