It’s the game everyone wanted to see.
Now it’s here.
Laurel Highlands and New Castle clash tonight in the WPIAL Class AAAAA boys basketball championship game at Petersen Events Center.
All indications are the two high-profile teams will play in front of a huge, raucous crowd that will include two massive fan bases when the game tips off at 9 p.m.
The top-seeded and undefeated Mustangs (24-0) are seeking their second title in three years while the second-seeded Red Hurricanes (23-1) are hoping to make it eight district crowns in 11 years.
“It’s what it’s supposed to be,” LH coach Rick Hauger said. “It’s a championship game and you know you have a good opponent. They easily could’ve been seeded No. 1. They lost to a really good 6A team (Central Catholic, 46-40, at home on Dec. 19). I know they’re awfully good and well coached and I know that they know how to win.”
New Castle, coached by Ralph Blundo, was the last team to beat Laurel Highlands, 69-60 in last year’s WPIAL semifinals.
In that game New Castle, playing at home, exploded to a 20-4 start and fended off a couple LH runs in the second half. Sheldon Cox led the Hurricanes with 23 points and was followed by Mike Wells (20) and Isaiah Boice (15).
Cox has since graduated but Wells, a 6-foot-4 senior, and Boice, a junior, are back and both have averaged double figures in scoring. Wells scored at a 21.1 clip during the regular season.
The Mustangs have three starters returning and what a trio they are. Juniors Rodney Gallagher, Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields are each among the WPIAL scoring leaders.
DeShields, a 6-3 forward, averaged 20.4 points per game during the regular season and was followed by 6-0 point guard Gallagher at 18.1 and 6-1 guard Davis at 17.7. All three have led the team in scoring on numerous occasions.
Last year’s game still sticks in the minds of the Mustangs.
“They came out early and we had to play catch-up the whole way,” Hauger said in recalling the season-ending loss. “Hopefully we can turn the tables this year and play our way.”
“They killed us in that first quarter,” said Gallagher, who scored a game-high 28 points in the defeat, with Davis tallying 14 and DeShields seven. “We know we’ve got to come out, make sure we’ve got our heads on straight and don’t get down like that early and play our style of basketball.”
Also expected to start for Laurel Highlands are seniors Joe Chambers and Nico Johns. Jayden Pratt, a 6-3 forward, again is an important player off the bench for the Mustangs. Seniors Tahji Hooper and AJ Sumpter are also key reserves.
Both teams have players with experience at Petersen Events Center.
“Obviously Rodney was big in that (2020) run, and Jayden played in that game as well,” Hauger said. “Nico and Joe and AJ, they were on the team. It’s a great experience to play there.”
In addition to Wells and Boice, New Castle’s starting lineup is expected to include seniors Cahmari Perkins and Michael Graham and junior Jonathon Anderson.
After the win over LH, the Hurricanes went on to defeat Chartiers Valley, 61-45, in the WPIAL final at Petersen Event Center before falling at home in the first round of the PIAA tournament to Erie Cathedral Prep, 52-50.
Gallagher said he’s ready for anything tonight.
“We might see a zone, we might see man,” he said. “Last year they face-guarded me the whole time. We practiced that a lot last week and we’re going to make sure we’re prepared.”
Both teams have had two lopsided wins and one fairly close encounter in the playoffs so far.
Laurel Highlands has knocked off Woodland Hills, 74-44, Hampton, 52-44, and Highlands, 61-44.
New Castle has beaten West Mifflin, 85-52, Shaler, 63-42, and Gateway, 72-62.
The teams have two common opponents in Trinity and West Mifflin.
The Mustangs rolled past Section 1 foe West Mifflin twice, 81-50 at home and 83-59 away.
The Hurricanes cruised past Section 2 foe Trinity, 79-51 at home and 77-55 away. Laurel Highlands topped the Hillers at home, 77-35.
Ironically, 20 years ago it was a one-loss Uniontown team defeating an unbeaten New Castle squad in the WPIAL AAAA championship game, 60-57. The Red Raiders, coached by Dave Shuck, trailed 57-56 late in that clash but two free throws by Chris Jacobs put Uniontown ahead and two more by Terrance Vaughns forced the Hurricanes to take a 3-pointer in the final seconds, which it missed.
Can another Fayette County school again take down New Castle two decades later in a similar match-up?
Both teams are confident and have sparkling resumes.
Hauger realizes this will be his team’s stiffest test to date.
“They’ve won seven championships in the last 10 years. There’s a reason why,” Hauger said. “They believe in what they’re doing. We’re the same way.”
