ERIE — Laurel Highlands earned its first playoff win in football in the fall and the boys basketball team brought home the school’s third WPIAL championship in the winter.
The Mustangs’ baseball team felt it was their turn to deliver a landmark victory on Monday afternoon.
They did just that in a PIAA Class AAAA first-round game at Mercyhurst University.
Laurel Highlands held off Erie Cathedral Prep, 4-3, to earn the program’s first ever state playoff victory.
Joe Chambers struck out 12 in pitching six heroic innings, standing a runner at third base five times and picking off two runners, to earn the win and Frank Kula’s two-run single in the fourth inning proved to be the difference as LH advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Laurel Highlands (17-7) will play section foe West Mifflin, which beat Somerset, at a site and time to be determined.
“There’s a lot of great things happening in Laurel Highlands sports right now,” LH coach Brad Yohman said. “The football team really turned a big corner under coach (Rich) Kolesar. The basketball team is hanging banners on the wall. I said guys it’s our turn to etch a little bit of history. These kids wanted it so bad today. I’m so proud of them.”
The District 10 champion Ramblers (21-3) made the Mustangs earn it.
Laurel Highlands held a 4-2 lead after four innings but Erie Cathedral Prep cut the gap to one in the fifth.
Reece Colvin reached first on a swinging strikeout when he was ruled safe on a controversial play. He stole second and went to third when the throw bounced away. Luke Costello walked, stole second and took third as Colvin scored on Jason Fultz’ infield single.
Chambers then caught courtesy runner Jacob Cooper taking off from first to second as he faked a pick-off throw to third. The senior right-hander threw to shortstop Ty Sankovich who tagged Cooper out to end the inning.
The Ramblers threatened again in the sixth when Jackson Mattocks drew a one-out walk and pinch-runner Colin Fiorelli stole second and went to third on Andrew Malec’s infield single. Again, Chambers faked a pick-off throw to third and then spun and nailed Malec before he could get back to first. Chambers then got a called third strike to end the inning.
“We had been working on defensive plays like that all year,” Yohman said. “We got a couple really, really big pick-off plays that kind of changed the course of the game.”
The Mustangs manufactured a run in the first when Sankovich singled, went to second on Carson D’Amico’s sacrifice bunt, took third on Alex McClain’s groundout and scored on Braeden O’Brien’s single up the middle.
Erie Cathedral Prep got a runner to third with one out in the bottom of the first but Chambers got a strikeout and pop out.
The Ramblers pulled even in the second on John Koshan’s RBI groundout but Chambers left Mattocks at third with an inning-ending strikeout.
Laurel Highlands went back ahead in the third when McClain reached on an error, advanced to second on O’Brien’s groundout and scored on Chambers’ second single of the game.
“Offensively, I felt like we were due to put together some runs and we got some big hits,” Yohman said. “We got bunts down. We generated some runs.”
The Mustangs executed three sacrifice bunts.
Again, the Ramblers tied it when Colvin and Cole Constable led off the bottom of the third with back-to-back triples. Chambers minimized the damage by getting two straight strikeouts and a groundout.
“The back-to-back triples ... these games are all about momentum,” said Yohman. “I think it just speaks volumes to the competitor that Joe is. Joe just bears down. He finds this other level and starts to really spot up, gets some extra zip on his fastball, a little more bite on the curveball. He got a couple of huge strikeouts.”
“My coaches, especially DeBo (the late Scott DeBerry) and my dad, used to always tell me it’s all about composure when you’re out on the mound,” Chambers said. “So I just dug deeper in those moments.”
The Mustangs went ahead to stay in the fourth.
Devan Krivosky walked and stole second and Ben Diamond also walked. Braeden McKnight bunted the runners up and Kula brought them home with a ringing single to right field with Diamond beating the throw to the plate to make it 4-2.
“I just happened to come up big in that spot but the whole team’s been doing that all season,” Kula said. “Everyone’s had their moments and I guess that one was mine.”
That would be just enough for Chambers and left-hander Krivosky, who pitched a perfect seventh to earn the save after Chambers reached his pitch limit.
“Joe was right at 105,” Yohman said. “We were hoping to get through that inning to get the ball to Krivosky in the seventh. This was a big moment for him. That’s a huge pressure spot for a 10th-grader.”
Jake Engel took the loss for Erie Cathedral Prep, allowing three earned runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. Fultz followed with 3 2/3 hitless innings although he walked four and hit a batter.
Chambers surrendered six hits, walked two and hit one batter. He improved his record to 3-0 this postseason.
“We had a senior ace on the mound who has done this all year,” Yohman said. “Joe is just unbelievable. You’ve got to have him in the discussions for one of the greatest pitchers in Laurel Highlands history at this point.
“You’ve got a veteran warrior out there on the mound. The guy has been a winner in football, he’s won two WPIAL championships in basketball. The guy knows how to win.”
Yohman said his team regrouped after falling to Montour in the WPIAL semifinals.
“Since we lost to Montour the message has been our season is not done,” said Yohman, whose team beat Knoch in the third-place consolation game, 4-3. “It’s a new season now. We have to reset. The goal shifts now to try to win a state championship.
“I don’t think a lot of people believed that we could come up here and win this game, but 20 players here did, and the coaching staff, too. We’re real proud to come back home to Mustang nation and bring back a first-ever state playoff win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.