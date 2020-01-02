Connellsville broke a halftime tie with a strong third quarter Thursday night as the Lady Falcons finally broke into the Section 2-AAAAAA win column with a 47-37 victory at Canon-McMillan.
Connellsville improves to 1-3 in the section and 3-6 overall, while Canon-McMillan slips to 0-4 and 1-9.
The Lady Falcons led 10-8 after the first quarter, but the home team tied the game at halftime, 19-19. Connellsville regained the lead with a 17-5 advantage in the third quarter and then held off a slight surge in the fourth quarter for the road victory.
Connellsville's Baileigh Bishop led the way with a game-high 13 points. Madison Kinneer finished with 11 and Lauren Bubarth added 10.
Tori Wesolowski scored six points for Canon-McMillan.
