Charleroi outscored Southmoreland in the third quarter, 13-7, and that was the final difference as the host Cougars defeated Southmoreland, 64-58, Saturday night on the final day of the cfsbank Holiday Classic.
Charleroi (6-4) led 18-15 in the first quarter, but the Scotties rallied to tie the game at 33-33 at the half.
The teams played to an 18-18 draw in the fourth quarter.
Joe Caruso (17), Zach Usher (16), Will Wagner (12), and Legend Davis (10) all scored in double figures for Charleroi.
Riley Comforti scored a game-high 27 points for Southmoreland (2-7). Brandon Peterson added 17.
