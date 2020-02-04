West Mifflin outscored Mount Pleasant 16-1 in the third quarter to blow open a close game and went on to a 45-29 Section 3-AAAA girls basketball victory Monday night.
The Lady Titans led 10-6 after the first quarter and 21-19 at halftime before taking over the game after intermission.
Shelby Genes led West Mifflin (9-4, 11-8) with 16 points. Natalia Elena scored nine points for the Lady Vikings (2-11, 3-16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.