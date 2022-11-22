The talent pool in cross country for girls in the area was deep, and was made even deeper with the immensely talented Jolena Quarzo.
The Brownsville senior earned Herald-Standard Runner of the Year honors for the third-straight season after winning her third FCCA and WPIAL titles, and first PIAA gold medal.
The North Carolina State recruit finished first every time she toed the starting line, adding Red, White & Blue Invitational and PIAA Foundation titles to the aforementioned gold medals.
Uniontown’s Joe Everhart receives Coach of the Year honors after leading the Lady Raiders to the Section 2-AAA and FCCA titles, and a berth into the state meet.
The remaining pool of runners on the first team all had solid, medal-winning seasons. The seven girls all earned all-county honors, one state medal, and four WPIAL medals.
Uniontown senior Hope Trimmer was second to Quarzo in the county meet, third in the WPIAL for the second year in row and 10th in the PIAA Championship.
She also spearheaded the Lady Raiders’ run to Section 2-AAA and FCCA titles, plus helping Uniontown qualify as a team for the state final with a third-place finish in the WPIAL final.
Trimmer’s younger sister Grace finished fourth in the county, 20th in the WPIAL and 53rd in the state. Teammates Emily Angelo and Addy Martin both earned All-County honors and had key finishes to help the Lady Raiders place third in the district championship.
Geibel Catholic’s Emma Larkin had quite an impressive freshman season after placing sixth in the county meet and WPIAL Class A final, earning a berth into the state meet. Larkin placed 90th in her first PIAA Championship.
Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez finished third in the FCCA Championship, 13th at the WPIAL Class AA meet, 40th in the state final and helped the Lady Leopards win the Section 5-AA title.
Southmoreland sophomore Lexi Ohler rounds out the the first-team squad. Ohler placed 23rd in the WPIAL Class AA final and 129th in the state.
Honorable mention recognition goes to Belle Vernon’s Rosalyn Perozzi, California’s Anastasia Georgagis and Alina McClaflin, Elizabeth Forward’s Marissa Manko, Laurel Highlands’ Isabella Baker, Ringgold’s Ryan Wilson and Angelique Mariana, Waynesburg Central’s Jordan Dean and Uniontown’s Zaya McCune, Lydia Stanton and Arrington Scott.
Perozzi, McCune and Stanton ran to All-County honors with Scott 11th and Baker 12th. Perozzi (106), McCune (115), Stanton (118), and Scott (126) also competed in the PIAA Class AA final.
Georgagis (44th) and McClaflin (60th) qualified for the state meet after Georgagis placed eighth in the WPIAL Class A final and McClaflin was 25th. Georgagis placed second in the Washington County meet, while McClaflin was seventh.
Dean just missed the podium after finishing 16th in the WPIAL Class A final. The senior placed 58th in her first state championship. Wilson placed third in the WCCA meet.
