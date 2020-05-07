Although her accomplishments were listed in the notes section, Laurel Highlands’ Elizabeth Thomas was inadvertently omitted from those swimmers who received honorable mention recognition on the 2020 Herald-Standard All-Area Swimming and Diving Team.
Thomas joined Ella Ciez, Maria Mrosko and Jenna Roscoe on the Fillies’ 200 medley relay that won the WPIAL gold medal. She was also part of the same quartet that won silver in the 400 freestyle relay.
Individually, the sophomore was third in the backstroke and fourth in the 200 IM.
