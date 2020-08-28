The COVID-19 virus has disrupted life as we know it this year, keeping people away from jobs and schools, and just interacting like people normally do.
Spring and summer sports were wiped out by the virus. Some high schools and colleges have already cancelled fall sports, while many still hold out hope.
The Connellsville football team, like many others, are continuing workouts for the upcoming season. Head coach Marko Thomas explained his staff and players have had to make adjustments, but everyone is holding together.
"This virus has changed everything we're used to doing, upsetting our whole routine. It's thrown everyone behind," explained Thomas. "Right now, we're continuing like normal and waiting to be told what we can do."
Thomas, his kids, and others know the risks, but still hope to be able to play this season. Thomas feels he has a talented group of kids that gained a lot of valuable experience despite winning only two games last season.
"We played a lot of sophomores and freshmen that got a good deal of playing time," he said. "I think that experience will pay off. The kids have worked hard during the offseason, even during the times we haven't had a chance to be together. When we could get together we've had good turnouts, the numbers have been steady, that's encouraging."
Coming into the season Thomas said the biggest change for the Falcons could be on the line. There was a lot of youth and a couple of injuries last season, but he says they have worked harder to get stronger during the offseason and have become real leaders on the team.
"These guys have been real steady and don't miss our lifting sessions and have bonded together and are pushing each other," Thomas said. "I think this is the biggest and strongest we have been in my four years here and we have great senior leadership on the line."
Thomas mentioned guys like Cameron King, who started as a sophomore but missed last season due to injury. Sam Shaffer a two-year regular. Chuck Woods. who saw playing time as a sophomore, returns after missing last season.
"These guys push each other. They all want to be the strongest kid. It's nice competition. They along with the other seniors have become a very close group," said Thomas.
Thomas says he has about seven or eight linemen he can rotate during the game to keep them fresh. Some of the players mentioned are senior Kolby Himes, junior Cullen Lynch and sophomores Spencer Shaffer and Tucker Blum.
Another senior Thomas says is standing out during the offseason is Gabe McCrum. He filled in at offensive guard to help the team last season, plus played linebacker on defense.
"He's a tough kid. With us being so young last season, we needed someone in there we could count on and he stepped up."
With more depth on the line, McCrum can move to a more natural position as a tight end or H-back in addition to his linebacking duties.
Another senior looking for a big year year is Gage Gillott, who has handled the kicking duties since his freshman year and is also in the running to be the starting quarterback to replace the graduated Josh Maher.
"He's played every skill position. In addition to quarterback, he's started at safety and wide receiver. He's extremely smart. He's a kid that can do it all," said Thomas.
Some of the other players looking for time under center include Beau Bigam, Zach David and freshman Anthony Piasecki.
Another big loss for the Falcons was wide receiver Ahmad Hooper. Juniors Jason McBride and Josh Marietta could do some good things with the ball in their hands.
With a little more size and experience on the line this year, running back Ky'Ron Craggette is looking to a strong senior campaign after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season.
"Ky'Ron is extremely strong and powerful, and gained a lot of his yards last year after getting hit, dragging tacklers for extra yardage," said Thomas. "He knows our offense better this year and hopefully, we can open the holes so he doesn't have to take such a pounding."
Thomas says Craggette could eclipse 4,000 career yards with a good season and is excited to see what he can do with some size in front of him.
Should Craggette need a breather McCrum and George Lynch can easily fill in.
The Falcons went winless in the Big East conference last season, letting a couple of wins get away from them. Thomas thinks he has enough this season to turn some of those games around.
"We had the lead at halftime in at least five games last season," Thomas said. "We only came out with two wins. Part of it was we ran out of gas in the second half, because we didn't have enough depth, plus inexperience in certain spots."
The virus has wiped out a couple of games allowing the Falcons a couple of more weeks of valuable practice time, going only once a day to preserve the bodies and get their legs back.
"I give the kids a lot of credit, because the time we were away they worked to keep themselves in good shape so we're not starting from zero again," praised Thomas.
Should everything stay on schedule the Falcons will open the 2020 season on Sept. 11 at Woodland Hills.
