Conner Murga was a workhorse for Thomas Jefferson Friday night with five touchdowns and 140 yards rushing to lead the Jaguars to a 58-0 Big Eight Conference victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Murga scored on runs of 3, 47, 31, 10 and 21 yards for the Jaguars (4-0, 4-0).
Preston Zandier scored on a 47-yard interception return. Elias Lippencott powered into the end zone from a yard out, and Brody Evans hit Joe Mendyk on a 9-yard pass for a touchdown.
The Mustangs go to 1-3 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
Big Eight Conference
Laurel Highlands 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Thomas Jefferson 44-14-0-0 -- 58
First Quarter
TJ: Conner Murga 3 run (Jack Sella kick)
TJ: Safety
TJ: Conner Murga 47 run (Andrew Graham pass from Michael Banda)
TJ: Conner Murga 31 run (Jack Sella kick)
TJ: Preston Zandier 43 interception return (Andrew Graham kick)
TJ: Conner Murga 10 run (Jack Sella kick)
TJ: Conner Murga 21 run (Andrew Graham kick)
Second Quarter
TJ: Elias Lippincott 1 run (Jack Sella kick)
TJ: Joe Mendyk 9 pass from Brody Evans (Andrew Graham kick)
Records: Laurel Highlands (1-3, 1-4), Thomas Jefferson (4-0, 4-0).
