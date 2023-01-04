ALVERTON -- Alonzo Wade, Zion Moore and Quinton Martin combined for 50 points to lead visiting Belle Vernon to a 73-56 victory at Southmoreland in the Section 3-AAAA opener.
Wade scored 20, Moore finished with 18 and Martin added 12. Martin also had eight rebounds and three steals, while Moore dished out five assists and Wade finished with four assists.
The Scotties (0-1, 7-3) trailed 44-28 at halftime, but scored two quick field goals, leading Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino to call a timeout.
"It was something we weren't doing. We were not in the passing lanes and we weren't denying," said Salvino. "I called the timeout and they responded. That's what they had to do."
Southmoreland sliced the deficit to 48-37. Belle Vernon responded with an 11-0 run to run its lead to 59-37.
Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino expected the athletic Leopards to make runs throughout the game, but understood his squad had to limit the damage.
"You're not going to beat a team when you give up spurts," explained Muccino. "We gave them four or five spurts. You have to limit their spurts. The game got totally out of control.
"You have to play 4½ quarters against them."
The Leopards (1-0, 5-4) held a 73-47 lead after three quarters.
The Leopards threatened to run away with the game early after pulling out to a 26-13 lead in the first quarter. The early run was sparked by pressure defense and solid shooting.
Muccino felt his squad squandered solid opportunities on the offensive end, allowing the Leopards to pull away.
"Early in the game we missed makeable shots. They make you pay for every mistake. You miss a layup and they score. That's a four-point swing. Do that four times and it's 16 points," said Muccino.
Muccino continued, adding, "They tried to go faster than they had to. They played fast with a fast heartbeat. You can't do that against them."
Southmoreland kept pace with the visitors in the second quarter with Belle Vernon outscoring the home team, 18-15. Ty Keffer led the first half offensive charge for the Scotties and finished with a game-high 27 points.
"We are not playing good defensive ball right now," said Salvino. "We can't let one kid (Ty Keffer) score 19 in the first half. We can't let that happen. It's a mindset.
"You have to go out and make things happen."
Salvino feels his team is still rounding into shape after the long, successful football season.
"It was a long football season. It takes time to get into basketball shape," said Salvino.
The Leopards continue their tough Section 3-AAAA schedule Friday at home against Uniontown and on the road Tuesday at Laurel Highlands.
"We play Uniontown and Laurel Highlands. That's two big games," said Salvino.
Southmoreland has road games at Elizabeth Forward Friday and Uniontown next Tuesday.
"It's brutal no matter where you go in this section," said Muccino.
