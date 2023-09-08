The Herald-Standard Touchdown Club contest is underway but this year’s winner will be following a monumental performance from 2022.
Landan Stevenson rang up 318 points a year ago in leading Mapletown to an unbeaten regular season and its first ever playoff win, breaking the old mark of 302 points set by West Greene’s Benjamin Jackson in 2019.
Stevenson was given a run for his money for awhile last year thanks to another Pioneer running back but injuries hampered Colin Brady and he wound up finishing in fourth place with 156 points.
Brady is off to a strong start this year and has the early TD Club lead with 40 points on six touchdowns and two two-point conversion runs. He has a 10-point lead over a pair of fellow seniors in Da’sjon Craggette of Southmoreland and Spencer Petrucci of California, each with 30 points.
Not far behind and tied for fourth place are Belle Vernon senior Quinton Martin, who placed second a year ago, and California junior Lee Qualk with 26 points apiece.
Rounding out the top 10 are Uniontown’s Cam Jackson and Connellsville’s Jayden McBride with 24 points apiece, and Elizabeth Forward’s Jace Brown, Bentworth’s Ben Hays and Mapletown’s Evan Griffin each with 20 points.
There are seven area teams off to 2-0 starts, including the Pioneers, Trojans, Scotties, Falcons, Warriors and Maples along with Waynesburg Central.
Two of those will meet tonight in a local slate of 19 non-conference games that all kickoff at 7. California, which actually has three players in the TD Club top 11 with Jake Layhue tied for the 11 spot at 18 points, travels to Waynesburg to face the Raiders who are led by quarterback Jacob Stephenson and running back Breydon Woods.
Of the other teams looking to improve to 3-0, Connellsville is at Franklin Regional (1-1), Southmoreland hosts Derry (1-1), EF hosts East Allegheny (1-1), Mapletown hosts Avella (1-1) and West Greene faces a stiff test in hosing Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1).
The Maples and Eagles are meeting for the second time. Mapletown won at Avella 29-12 in Week 0.
Belle Vernon (1-0) will also look to stay unbeaten but has a strong home challenge in McKeesport. The Class 4A Tigers beat the visiting Leopards a year ago 14-6. Belle Vernon went on to end its season on an 11-game winning streak that included victories in the Class 3A WPIAL and PIAA finals.
Other games involving Fayette County teams have Laurel Highlands (1-1) at Kiski Area (0-2), Carrick (0-2) at Uniontown (1-1), Frazier (0-2) at Monessen (0-2), Northern Garrett of Maryland (0-1) at Albert Gallatin (0-2) and Brownsville (0-2) making a 72-mile trek to Rayland, Ohio to play Buckeye Local (0-3).
Other games involving Greene County teams have Jefferson-Morgan (1-1) at Jeannette (1-1) and Chartiers-Houston (0-2) at Carmichaels (0-2).
In one other matchup of local squads, Yough (0-2) is at Charleroi (0-1) in a battle of Cougars.
Rounding out tonight’s schedule are Ringgold (0-2) at West Allegheny (1-1), Mount Pleasant (1-1) at McGuffey (1-1), Fort Cherry (2-0) at Beth-Center (0-2) and Leechburg (1-1) at Bentworth (1-1).
