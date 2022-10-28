CALIFORNIA — Jolena Quarzo was the odds-on favorite to win her third consecutive WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championship Thursday at Cal U’s Roadman Park.
The senior did not disappoint by powering past the field to win her third gold medal in 18:12.7. She finished second to her sister Gionna as a freshman.
Montour’s Harley Kletz crossed the finish line in second place 27 seconds later.
“It was really important to me,” Quarzo said of the third-straight title. “My goal was to hopefully win. I was nervous about it. It was great competition.
“I really didn’t think about (winning her third gold) too much. I kept an open mind. It could’ve gone any way.”
Quarzo said she was able to relax and settle in midway through the race.
“Once I got down the hill, I thought this is good,” said Quarzo. “I’m really happy with my time a lot. It’s better than last year.”
Now, Quarzo seeks her first PIAA gold after two consecutive second-place finishes.
“It’s a little hard not to think about it. I’m just going to try my best,” added Quarzo.
Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer was in the pack fighting for third place. Trimmer held off Chartiers Valley’s Lilah Turnbull and Hampton’s Ava Vitiello for third place in 19:13.4.
“I fought for it. I’m a great sprinter and I used that to my advantage,” said Trimmer. “It went as how I wish it would’ve happened.”
Trimmer had hoped to finish in the low 19-minute range.
“This is more than I wanted to do,” said Trimmer.
Trimmer had memories of her freshman year when she was unable to finish the final mile while in a position to go to states.
“It’s very hard to run here mentally because I collapsed here twice when I was a freshman,” said Trimmer.
Trimmer also led the Lady Raiders to a team berth into the state meet with the Uniontown girls finishing third with 108 points. Montour was first with 57 points and Beaver second with 91.
“My coach (Joe Everhart) wanted me in the top-5 and I got the top-3. I went for my girls,” said Trimmer.
Grace Trimmer (20, 20:52), Addy Martin (25, 21:07), Zaya McCune (28, 21:20), and Emily Angelo (33, 21:27) rounded out the scoring runs for Uniontown.
The Lady Raiders’ Lydia Stanton (21:39) and Arrington Scott (22:06) both placed in the top-45.
Grace Trimmer would’ve earned individual berth based on her 21st overall finish.
“I just really wanted to go states,” said Grace Trimmer, a sophomore. “I was trying to catch who was in front of me. There was a Beaver girl and Montour girl ahead of me. I was just trying to catch them.
“The one Montour girl zipped past me (near the finish).”
Angelo captured the final individual berth last year, but her finish this time helped secure the team spot in the final.
“I wanted to qualify for me personally, but it’s been that kinda year. It’s been icky this year,” said Angelo, a junior. “The last mile I told myself I have to go. I caught at least four girls.”
Angelo said her job was to “keep at teammate in front of me and have that close pack.”
Angelo was anxious heading into the race.
“I was nervous. I thought I was going to throw up. I was nervous starting yesterday,” said Angelo.
Belle Vernon teammates Tessa Rodriguez and Ros Perozzi both qualified in Class AA. Rodriguez made the Class AA medal stand after finishing 13th overall 20:29.6, while Perozzie placed 18th overall in 20:48.
“I exceed my expectations for me today,” said Rodriguez. “I just wanted to come out her and run for my team.
“I had fun.”
Rodriguez has been dealing with a hip issue, but managed to make it through the grueling course without an issue.
“I just wanted to run solid and attack the hill,” said Rodriguez, adding with a smile, “I’m super excited Ros is going with me.”
Southmoreland sophomore Lexi Ohler is making her second trip to the Class AA state meet after finishing 23rd overall in 20:57.
“I did better than I expected,” said Ohler. “I just got over a little cold I’ve had for the past two weeks. I was a little nervous about that.”
Ohler met her goal, saying, “I wanted to break 21 (minutes), but getting to states was the main goal. I was pretty surprised I ran faster, but had a lower place this year.”
Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin continued her whirlwind season by finishing sixth in the Class A race with a time of 21:28.
“Oh my gosh, yes,” Larkin responded if she met her pre-race goals. “The top 10 was my goal. The top-5 was a reach.”
Larkin didn’t get caught up with what the other runners were doing.
“I go run my race. I hit my target (time) in the first mile and target for the second mile. Then, it’s balls to the wall in the final mile,” said Larkin. “My first two splits were right on. The last one was a little off.”
Larkin is a team of one, hoping her season will draw others to the sport.
“It’s exciting. I really want Geibel Catholic to be on the map. I hope other people will join,” said Larkin.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis wasn’t far behind, placing eighth in 21:37.
“I started catching people around the mile. The start was a little faster than I wanted,” said Georgagis, who’s making her second trip to the state meet. “On the hill coming up, I passed a whole group of girls.”
Georgagis, too, met her goals.
“My goal was to place in the top 10. I bettered my time by six seconds from last year,” said Georgagis.
Waynesburg Central senior Jordan Dean just missed the podium, but earned a state berth by placing 16th in 22:03.
“I definitely gave it everything I could,” said Dean, a first-year cross country runner. “I wanted to go to states.
“I knew my competition. I knew what the girls’ times were. I settled in at a 6:15 pace and worked the hills.”
California senior Alina McClaflin finished 25th to earn one of the non-team berths into the Class A state final. She crossed the finish line in 22:18.
McClaflin qualified last year, but fell ill the week before and was unable to compete.
“Last year was my first year. I heard about states. Me making states, whatever,” said McClaflin. “This was my last chance.
“I wanted to break 23 (minutes). This course gets me every time. I broke 23. I’m very excited about that.”
