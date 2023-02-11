The sequel was every bit as thrilling as the first one.
It took two overtimes for Uniontown to pull out a 61-57 win at Laurel Highlands on Jan. 17 and when the two met in a rematch on the Red Raiders' court Friday night, once again two overtimes were needed to determine a winner.
Rodney Gallagher scored a game-high 29 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer in the first overtime and a go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime, to boost the Mustangs to a thrilling 75-69 win at A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium and earn LH a tie with Uniontown for the Section 3-AAAA title.
Now the two teams will await the WPIAL playoff pairings on Monday to see where they'll be seeded. Perhaps a third meeting between the two in the postseason looms.
"It'd be great if we see them in the championship," said Gallagher, who hit five 3-pointers and also had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot. "That would be a historic thing."
It doesn't seemed that farfetched of a possibility the way the Red Raiders (9-1, 18-3) and Mustangs (9-1, 19-2) are playing as both will likely be among the top four or five seeds in Class AAAA.
"The pairings, I don't think that will hurt us too much," Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said of the loss. "I'd say Laurel Highlands gets a second or third and, hopefully, were third or fourth.
"It's amazing. We very easily could've won. Our kids deserve credit. Laurel Highlands' kids deserve credit. If you had to do an ideal thing to get you ready for the playoffs, you can't pick a better game."
Keondre DeShields followed Gallagher in scoring for Laurel Highlands with 21 points to go along with six rebounds and two blocked shots. The Mustangs also got eight points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks from Patrick Cavanagh, six points, 11 boards and two steals from Antwan Black and six points on two 3-pointers from Blaise Krizner.
"We're evolving into a situation right now where it's not just a two-man team," LH coach Rick Hauger said. "I think we're headed in the right direction.
"Tremendous win for our team. Uniontown is a very good team, very talented team. It's tough to come in here and win. I give our guys all the credit in the world."
Jamire Braxton led a group of four Red Raiders in double figures with 22 points, including two 3-pointers. Calvin Winfrey III also hit a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 13 points, Notorious Grooms made one 3-pointer is tallying 12 points and Bakari Wallace added 11 points.
Uniontown held a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter when Laurel Highlands tied it at 55-55 on a 3-pointer by Krizner that bounced around the hoop and backboard before falling through with 1:33 left.
Braxton had a chance to give the Red Raiders the lead but his inside shot was blocked by DeShields with 1:04 left, then Gallagher's driving attempt was blocked by Wallace in the final seconds.
Winfrey nailed a 3-pointer early in the first overtime and then countered two Gallagher free throws with two of his own to make it 60-57. Braxton offset a basket by DeShields with two foul shots at the 2:05 mark.
Gallagher tied it with a 3-pointer from the right side with 1:47 remaining but he was denied on a drive to the basket with five seconds left. Uniontown couldn't get a final shot off before the buzzer and the teams went to a second overtime tied at 62-62.
"There are things we have to do at the end of the game to close it out but I never question our kids' effort, attitude and commitment," Kezmarsky said. "Down the stretch we had the lead and we had a few turnovers, but Laurel Highlands is out there making plays also."
Gallagher put the Mustangs ahead to stay with another 3-pointer 1:09 into the second extra frame.
"Rodney made some big shots," Kezmarsky said. "Rodney's Rodney. I have nothing but respect for him. Rodney is a special player."
The Red Raiders cut the gap to one twice but Braxton's short jumper was answered by two DeShields free throws and K'Adrian McLee's rebound and bucket were countered by Cavanagh's layup on a pass from Krizner with 1:31 remaining to make it 69-66.
Laurel Highlands put the game away by converting six of their last eight free throws with Gallagher and DeShields both hitting three of four.
"With Rodney and Keondre you have two go-to guys," Hauger said. "That stretches the defense a little bit. Both of them are not fazed by that pressure, that opportunity. They want it. They're best of friends and they complement each other very well.
"I thought our defensive rebounding was the key coming down the stretch. I thought our guys did a really good job. Patrick Cavanagh was really strong in there tonight, and having Antwan back was a big plus on the boards."
A roller-coaster first half saw nine lead changes before Uniontown used a 16-6 run capped by 3-pointers from Grooms and Braxton, who had nine points in the burst, to go up by nine. Gallagher fed Black for a hoop in the closing seconds to pull LH within 32-25 at halftime.
Laurel Highlands started the second half with a 17-4 spurt that included 3-pointers by DeShields, Gallagher and Mason Bolish to give the visitors a 42-36 lead.
A tip-in by Levi Garner and a 3-pointer by Winfrey to close the third quarter pulled the Red Raiders within 46-45.
Uniontown trailed by three with six minutes left in regulation but Winfrey made two free throws, Wallace scored and was fouled and then grabbed the rebound from his missed free throw and put it in to give the Red Raiders a 53-50 advantage with 4:54 left.
Bolish and McLee each made two free throws to make it 55-52 which set the stage for Krizner's tying trey.
"We wanted that game really bad," Gallagher said. "There were a lot of people doubting us all over the place on social media. So we knew we had to come in here and make a statement. And what a game. This is really going to help us for playoffs and give us another confidence boost."
Kezmarsky is proud at what his team has accomplished this season despite Friday's loss.
"Before the season if somebody said with four underclassmen starting you'd be 18-3 and 9-1 in the section and co-champs with Laurel Highlands I'd say we'd probably take it," Kezmarsky said.
Uniontown still leads the all-time series, 68-51.
When asked about the upcoming playoffs, Hauger responded, "This is a playoff game right here. What an atmosphere."
"It was a good night for Fayette County basketball," Kezmarsky said. "Hopefully we get to play them one more time."
