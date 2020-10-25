YORK RUN -- Year Two of Albert Gallatin's switch to being an independent football team was even more successful than the first.
The Colonials rolled over Charleroi, 46-6, in their season finale Friday night to finish with a 5-1 record following a 5-3 mark in 2019.
"Ten wins in two years at Albert Gallatin, that just doesn't happen, so I'm proud of these kids for accomplishing that," said AG coach Drew Dindl, who has led the Colonials to their first two winning seasons since consolidation in 1987. "Hopefully we can make that a trend here. That was the plan to get this place successful, and all the credit to those guys for making that happen."
Dindl commended his seniors after their final game.
"I thanked them for being part of this process of starting something special here and told them I'll never forget them," Dindl said. "They played such a big part in getting this thing rolling with all the hard work they put in."
AG again featured a powerful ground game and dominating defense. Bruno Fabrycki had five carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, Shawn Loring ran 13 times for 123 yards and Antonio Efford added 97 yards on four runs to lead a rushing attack that totaled 380 yards.
Albert Gallatin rang up three touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back.
Loring capped the Colonials' first possession with a 34-yards touchdown run and Tristan Robinson's 22-yard scoring pass to Dylan Shea made it 12-0. Fabrycki's 37-yard TD run followed by Robinson's 2-point conversion completion to Shea put AG in front 20-0.
The biggest play of the game and the Colonials' longest touchdown of the season came early in the second quarter when Efford broke free for an 86-yard burst.
"The play was called 49 Rocket," said the senior running back. "I just got the corner and beat them with speed. I was exhausted at the end."
"It didn't look like it was going to be a big one, then he busted loose there," Dindl said. "It was nice to see him do something like that in his last game here."
Efford was pleased to finish his career with a big game and a victory.
"It's the best feeling ever," Efford said. "I'm happy. And the fans were great. That's the most fans we had this year."
The big plays continued for the Colonials as Fabrycki scored his second touchdown on a 54-yard run to give AG a 33-0 halftime lead.
Robinson scored the only touchdown of the third quarter on a 2-yard run and Jace Bowers added a 22-yard TD burst around left end to make it 46-0.
The Cougars (2-5), who played hard the entire game, averted a shutout with 2:17 left when Brendan Harps threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Brennen Shannon.
"I know they had some guys banged up and missing tonight but that's a good Charleroi team," Dindl said. "There's some talent there."
Cougars coach Brady Barbero was impressed with the Colonials.
"They're solid in all aspects of the game," Barbero said. "And then we had a few turnovers that allowed them to get going.
"We're a little undermanned. We lost our top two backs this week. We had a lot of guys at new positions on both sides of the ball. Our kids fought. There was no quit in them."
Harps completed 5 of 15 passes for 48 yards with three going to Tyler Bercik for 19 yards and two to Shannon for 28 yards. Shannon also ran once for a 26-yard gain and Bercik had four carries for 25 yards.
Robinson connected on 2 of 5 throws for 38 yards with both going to Shea. Fabrycki intercepted Harps twice.
"Our defense was very good again today," Dindl said. "Coach (Jeff) Rush has had them playing lights out all year long. He does a great job week in and week out."
Barbero reflected on a football season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This definitely was a different kind of year to say the least," said Barbero, who is in his first year as Cougars coach. "With everything from having no off-season workouts through the summer to not knowing what's going to happen, if we're going to play or we're not going to play, to how you use locker rooms or hold team dinners ... it was just a very unusual season.
"But I'm glad we were able to play. It was an up-and-down season. We had some good moments and some tough moments. I think not having the scrimmages and the early non-conference games hurt. We had a lot of young skill this year that really could have used that."
Barbero felt his players made the best of the situation.
"I'm proud of the kids," he said. "I told them that after the game. They never quit, they came to practice each day ready to work, ready to play. I can't say enough about their attitude throughout it all. They fought every game, whether they were out-manned or not. They gave it their all and I can't ask for more than that."
Dindl, whose team out-scored its opponents 232-71, again had a game where his team built a comfortable lead, allowing him to go to his bench liberally.
"We didn't have a ton of JV games this year because of COVID but they ended up getting an enormous amount of playing time on Friday nights so that was good to see," said Dindl, who was already looking ahead to his 2021 schedule.
"I did a little work today on moving some games around in looking at next year's schedule," Dindl said. "We'll probably have some new faces next year that we haven't seen before. It's always exciting to find some new teams around the area to play."
