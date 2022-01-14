The Beth-Center wrestling team won the final four bouts Thursday night to rally to a 43-24 non-section victory over visiting Mount Pleasant.
Tyler Debnar started the run for the Bulldogs at 145 pounds when he won by fall in 4:30 for a 28-24 lead.
Tyler Berish won a 10-3 decision at 152 pounds, and Trever Pettit followed win a pin in 26 seconds at 160 pounds. Jacob Layhue closed the match with a pin in the final minute of his 172-pound bout.
The Bulldogs' Alston Csutoros opened the match at 189 pounds with a pin. Dayton Pitzer's win by forfeit at 215 pounds tied the match for Mount Pleasant.
Beth-Center regained the lead on Josh Deem's pin at 285 pounds.
The Vikings surged into the lead on forfeits to Joseph Longhi (106) and William Shipley (113), and Sean Cain's decision at 120 pounds.
The Bulldogs rallied back on Jackson Gwyer's major decision at 126 pounds and Kyle McCollum's pin at 132 pounds.
The lead went back to Mount Pleasant one final time with Jamison Poklembo's 2-0 decision at 138 pounds.
Girls swimming
Latrobe 93, Connellsville 80 -- The Lady Falcons posted a few first-place finishes late in the Section 1-AAA loss at Latrobe.
The 200 freestyle relay quartet of Ella Detweiler, Sophie Detweiler, Kyra Callahan and MacKenzie Vokes won in 1:56.90. Abigail Harvey, Maddox Maruca, Ryann Lilley and Aeriale Knopsnider finished first in the 400 freestyle in 4:44.14.
Knopsnider (100 backstroke, 1:13.57) and Sophie Detweiler (100 breaststroke, 1:23.66) won individual events.
Boys swimming
Latrobe 87, Connellsville 71 -- The Falcons won the final four events in a Section 1-AAA road loss to the Wildcats.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Evan Mangus, Braden Cross, Samuel Tzan and Kasey Stanton won in 1:57.22. Preston Dugan, Cross, Jonathan Sapola and Gavin McPoyle won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:36.54.
Sapola finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:29.99) and Cross won the 100 breaststroke in 1:38.77.
