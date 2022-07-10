Carmichaels' Joe Pacconi has played in the Fayette County Baseball League for over a decade, and the veteran player picked up his first career victory Thursday night in the Copperheads' 9-7 win against ARH Sport Shop.
Pacconi started his FCBL career in 2012 and earned the win when the Copperheads broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Carmichaels (7-5) led 4-0 after the first inning, but ARH Sport Shop rallied with five runs in the top of the second inning. The home team tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
The visitors added two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Gavin Pratt and Drake Long both had a double and single for the Copperheads. Jim Sadler belted a home run.
Austin Bell and Seth Burgdolt doubled for ARH Sport Shop. Garrit Woodburn and Wyatt Lepley hit home runs.
Losing pitcher Bryce Bedilion finished with three singles.
