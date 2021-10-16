Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Morning high of 68F with temps falling to near 55. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.