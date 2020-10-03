McKeesport scored 41 points in the first half Friday night and didn't look back for a 54-0 Big Eight Conference victory at Ringgold.
Terrance Glenn scored on runs of 7 and 95 yards for the Tigers (2-1, 3-1), and ran for 95 yards. Jahmil Perry had a 20-yard touchdown run and a 63-yard punt return for a score.
Landon Oslowski led the Rams with 42 yards rushing.
The Rams slip to 0-3 in the conference and 1-3 overall.
Big Eight Conference
McKeesport 21-20-7-6 -- 54
Ringgold 0-0-0-0 -- 0
First Quarter
McK: Caleb Reist 47 run (kick failed)
McK: Terrance Glenn 7 run (Asaad Robinson run)
McK: Terrance Glenn 95 run (Milton Campos kick)
Second Quarter
McK: Asaad Robinson 17 run (Milton Campos kick)
McK: Kenneth Thompson 36 pass from Caleb Reist (kick failed)
McK: Jahmil Perryman 20 run (Milton Campos kick)
Third Quarter
McK: Jahmil Perryman 63 punt return (Milton Campos kick)
Fourth Quarter
McK: Caiden Holtzman 45 run (run failed)
Records: McKeesport (2-1, 3-1), Ringgold (0-3, 1-3).
