Deamontae Diggs and Brison Kisan combined for 50 points Friday night to lead visiting McKeesport to a 76-57 Section 1-AAAAA victory at Albert Gallatin.
Diggs and Kisan both scored 25 in the victory as the Tigers improve to 2-1 in the section and 4-2 overall.
McKeesport did its most damage in the first and third quarters with a combined 40-23 scoring advantage.
Dylan Shea led the Colonials (1-1, 2-4) with 23 points. Nate English added 11.
Section 1-AAAAA
McKeesport 21-16-19-20 -- 76
Albert Gallatin 13-16-10-18 -- 57
McKeesport: Deamontae Diggs 25, Brison Kisan 25. Albert Gallatin: Dylan Shea 23, Nate English 11. Records: McKeesport (2-1, 4-2), Albert Gallatin (1-1, 2-4).
