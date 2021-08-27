All the offseason workouts, weight lifting, heat acclimation, practices and game-planning have led to this.
The high school football season gets underway with 10 games tonight and one Saturday afternoon involving 15 local teams on the Week Zero schedule. All are non-conference clashes.
Several other teams have opted to play scrimmages with an eye on preparing for their season openers next week.
Four Fayette County teams will begin their 2021 campaign with Laurel Highlands visiting Connellsville and Albert Gallatin traveling to Yough for 7 p.m. games today and Frazier going to Bishop Canevin for a noon contest Saturday.
“There’s always excitement and butterflies for that first one,” Colonials fourth-year coach Drew Dindl said. “Almost like a night-before-Christmas feeling.
“It’s the start of Friday night lights.”
All five Greene County teams kick off their season at 7 tonight, including two playing each other as Carmichaels hosts Waynesburg Central. Also Jefferson-Morgan hosts Leechburg, West Greene travels to Cameron (W. Va.) and Mapletown hosts Avella.
The Maples and Eagles continue their home-and-away series with tonight’s game being a non-conference meeting while the rematch at Avella on Oct. 8 will count in the Tri-County South standings.
Another TCS team, Monessen, was slated to play at Washington but a lighting issue at the Prexies’ field forced the game to be relocated at Canon-McMillan’s field with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Other games tonight involving area teams are Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, Burrell at Mount Pleasant and McGuffey at Southmoreland, all at 7.
Several new coaches will be making their debut with Aaron Giorgi moving from J-M to Waynesburg, Brent Baker at Jefferson-Morgan, Bill Maczko at Connellsville and Wade Brown at Monessen.
Two other first-year coaches, Keith Jeffries at Uniontown and Brian Gates at Brownsville, will lead their teams into scrimmages today. The Red Raiders host California (5:45 p.m.) while the Falcons are at Bentworth.
In other scrimmages, Belle Vernon travels to West Allegheny and Charleroi hosts Steel Valley (6 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.