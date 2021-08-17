The lingering effect of the coronavirus pandemic still hangs over most daily activities, but high school athletes still took practice on fields, courses and courts Monday with the official opening of the fall sports season.
Some teams, notably football, underwent heat acclimatization workouts last week in preparation for the first week of practice. Teams didn’t have to deal with heat throughout most of Monday, though, with rain showers dowsing most of the area.
Golfers have a quick turnaround from the start of practice with Thursday the first official play date.
Several local programs, including Albert Gallatin, Uniontown, Laurel Highlands, Waynesburg Central, Jefferson-Morgan, Carmichaels, Charleroi, Bentworth, Beth-Center and Ringgold, take to Chippewa Golf Course bright and early Friday morning in the annual Tri-CADA Tournament.
The section schedule starts on Aug. 23 for the boys and Aug. 20 for girls golf squads.
Other fall teams must get in five practices before scrimmages begin on Saturday.
Girls tennis opens non-section play on Aug. 23, with section matches beginning on Aug. 30.
Football plays its Week Zero games on Aug. 27 with 17 of the area’s 22 programs scheduled to play non-conference games.
The remaining fall sports schedule begins on Friday, Sept. 3.
Brownsville will host the annual FCCA Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 4. Section play begins on Sept. 7.
Some of the area’s cross country programs will start their season at California University of Pa. in the annual Cal U/Marty Uher Invitational on Sept. 4. The monthlong section schedule begins on Sept. 14.
The Fayette County Coaches Association will also host its annual boys and girls soccer tournaments on Sept. 4. Boys section matches are set to begin on Sept. 7, while the girls begin a day later.
