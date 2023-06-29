HOPWOOD -- Brant Alekson's bad-hop single through a drawn-in infield brought home the only runs of the game Wednesday night as Colonial 3 eked out a 2-0 win against Uniontown at Hutchinson Field.
Colonial 3 won the season series with Uniontown after 9-8 victory at home two weeks ago.
"The biggest difference for us was we had no errors and played strong defense," said Colonial 3 manager Jim Monack. "We kept the walks to the minimum, and the defense got behind the ball and made the outs."
Aidan Hardy started the game-winning rally when he opened the top of the sixth inning with a walk. Derrick Tarpley legged out an infield hit and Noah Bachinski executed a sacrifice bunt to move the runners.
"We bunted the runners over. That's a great baseball play," said Monack. "That put Brant in position to hit ball."
Brant Alekson punched the ball to right side of the drawn-in infield. The bouncer took a bad hop over second baseman Connor D'Amico for a two-run single.
Colonial 3 (3-11) had runners in scoring position in the first, third and fifth innings, but losing pitcher Devan Krivosky work out of all three situations.
Dailan McManus reached on an infield single to start the game and stole second, but was stranded there with two fly balls and a ground out.
Hardy singled to open the fourth inning and moved to second when Brant Alekson was walked with two outs. Krivosky pitched out of the jam with an infield ground out.
Chase Fulmer singled to left field to start the fifth inning and advanced on a passed ball. However, Krivosky struck out the side to strand Fulmer.
Krivosky pitched six innings, allowing the two earned runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Clay Dean pitched a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts.
Winning pitcher Brock Alekson stranded six runners in scoring position.
Uniontown had runners on first and second in the bottom of the first inning when Braeden O'Brien hit a grounder to McManus at shortstop. His throw to second base easily got the second out. The runner coming into second was called for interference when he didn't slide, resulting in an inning-ending double play.
Noah Matthews singled with one out in the bottom of the second inning and moved to second on a ground out. Brock Alekson stranded the runner with a strikeout looking.
Uniontown was in position to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of te third inning.
Connor D'Amico started the inning with a single. Christian Thomas was safe when he beat out a bunt. Carson D'Amico loaded the bases with one out when his line drive was to sharp to be handled.
O'Brien popped out for the second out and Krivosky grounded out to shortstop to strand all three runners.
Uniontown had another shot in the fifth inning when Christian Thomas walked with one out and CJ Gesk doubled.
But, the inning ended when center fielder Derrick Tarpley held the runners on Carson D'Amico's fly ball and chased down O'Brien's fly ball to deep center field.
Brock Alekson retired the side in the sixth inning. He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out five. Hardy picked up the save, allowing a walk to Thomas with no hits or strikeouts.
"We didn't hit the ball. We had chances early. We couldn't get the hit," said assistant coach Tom Sankovich, filling in for manager Brad Yohman. "Give them credit. They got the hit when they needed it.
"Give (Brock Alekson) credit. We couldn't get the hit."
Uniontown (6-5) plays at Charleroi Friday, has a home doubleheader with Connellsville on July 6, and a suspended game with Smithfield-Fairchance to be finished on Monday.
Colonial 3 has one game remain at Belle Vernon on Friday.
