Jerzy Timlin poured in four goals and Julian Hays had a hat trick as host Bentworth rolled over California, 11-0, in a Section 4-A boys soccer match Wednesday night.
The Bearcats (3-3, 3-4) also got goals from Landon Urcho, Colton Hustava, Zack Pysh and Tanner Kinney. Bentworth led 6-0 at halftime.
Urcho also shared goalkeeper duties with Christian Hete as the two combined on the shutout.
The Trojans fall to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.