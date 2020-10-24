Ringgold made it a one score game in the fourth quarter, but West Mifflin responded with Ojuan Owens' 1-yard touchdown plunge as the Titans held on for a 20-8 Big Eight Conference road victory over the Rams.
The Rams' Landon Oslowski scored on a 10-yard run and Clayton Rosensteel's two-point conversion made the score 13-8.
Owens scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter for the Titans (2-4, 2-4) and Shai Newby opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 5-yard run. Newby completed 7-of-14 passes for 109 yards.
John Polefko led Ringgold (0-6, 1-6) with 56 yards rushing. Maddox Sukel added 52 yards on the ground.
Big Eight Conference
West Mifflin 7-6-0-7 -- 20
Ringgold 0-0-0-8 -- 8
First Quarter
WM: Shai Newby 5 run (Nick Kosuda kick)
Second Quarter
WM: Ojuan Owens 2 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Rin: Landon Oslowski 10 run (Clayton Rosensteel pass from Jake Walsh)
WM: Ojuan Owens 1 run (Nick Kosuda kick)
Records: West Mifflin (2-4, 2-4), Ringgold (0-6, 1-6).
