Joe Chambers and Rodney Gallagher came oh so close to giving Laurel Highlands a chance at winning Friday night's Big Eight Conference game at West Mifflin.
Facing a fourth-and-goal from the Titans' 13 in the closing moments, Gallagher pulled down Chambers' pass to the left corner of the end zone but the catch was made out of bounds, allowing West Mifflin to preserve a 27-20 home win.
The Mustangs fall to 1-1 in the conference and 1-2 overall while the Titans are now 1-2 and 1-2.
Laurel Highlands broke a 14-14 halftime score when Demonte Kiss returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter with a missed extra-point kick putting LH up 20-14.
West Mifflin responded with a Tayshawn McMillan's 81-yard touchdown pass to Andre Spencer, and Nick Kosuda's extra point gave his team a 21-20 lead, and Chance Edwards' 42-yard interception return for a score put the Titans ahead 27-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Laurel Highlands gave itself a shot a victory when a partially blocked punt gave it the ball at its own 43 with 5:30 remaining.
Chambers completed a third-and-9 pass to Christian Burchick for 44 yards to the West Mifflin 12 and two runs by ShiNeill Thomas set up a fourth-and-1 play at the 4. Gallagher went under center and push forward for a first and goal at the 1, but two penalties pushed the Mustangs back to the 13.
From there Chambers threw four incompletions, the last of which was the out-of-bounds lob to Gallagher.
Chambers completed 8 of 21 passes for 172 yards, including touchdowns to Gallagher of 2 and 82 yards in the second quarter with Harry Radcliffe's two PATs giving the Mustangs a 14-7 lead
West Mifflin pulled even at halftime thanks to Tyreese Ogletree's 15-yard TD run.
Olgetree was the workhorse for the Titans with 29 carries for 149 yards. McMillan completed 5 of 8 throws for 141 yards, including a 39-yard score to Nahki Johnson in the first quarter, but was intercepted three times by the Mustangs.
Gallagher finished with five receptions for 118 yards. Thomas led the ground game with 8 carries for 36 yards and Chambers added 32 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
Big Eight Conference (AAAA)
Laurel Highlands 0-14-6-0 -- 20
West Mifflin 7-7-13-0 -- 27
First Quarter
WM: Nahki Johnson39 pass from Tayshawn McMillan (Nick Kosuda kick)
Second Quarter
LH: Rodney Gallagher 2 pass from Joe Chambers (Harry Radcliffe kick)
LH: Rodney Gallagher 82 pass from Joe Chambers (Harry Radcliffe kick)
WM: Tyrell Ogletree 15 run (Nick Kosuda kick)
Third Quarter
LH: Demonte Kiss 36 interception return (kick failed)
WM: Andre Spencer 81 pass from Tayshawn McMillan (Nick Kosuda kick)
WM: Chance Edwards 42 interception return (kick failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.