Thomas Jefferson won four matches by fall in a 64-12 Section 2-AAA victory on Wednesday at Belle Vernon Area High School.
Thomas Jefferson won two bouts by decision and one by major decision, and had five victories by forfeit.
The Leopards’ Xoren Raduswtiz (113) and Aniya Sales (120) won by forfeit.
Belle Vernon honored senior Chase Walker prior to the match.
