Lucas Toohey scored two quick goals late in the first half as Mount Pleasant opened the WPIAL Class AA boys soccer playoffs with a 3-1 victory over visiting Burrell.
The Vikings (12-1-0) advance to the quarterfinals Thursday against North Catholic. The Trojans (13-1-1) defeated Leechburg, 2-0.
Luke Rivardo gave Mount Pleasant a 3-0 lead in the second half.
The Bucs (7-5-0) avoided the shutout when Nick Kariotis scored late in the second half.
Elizabeth Forward 7, Freedom 2 -- Rob Hrabosky netted a hat trick to lead the Warriors into the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals.
Elizabeth Forward (11-2-2) advances to play Avonworth in the round of 8.
Gino Penasicno, Max Salankiewicz, Donovan Woytsek and Andrew Smith all scored a goal apiece for the Warriors.
Dylan Scheel and Garrett Paxton scored for Freedom (7-7-1).
Avonworth 3, Charleroi 1 -- The fourth-seeded Cougars were upset by the Antelopes in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
Charleroi (14-2-0) led 1-0 on Jake Caruso's goal, assisted by Eben McIntyre.
Avonworth (5-6-2) scored three goals in the second half. Connor Whalen's goal tied the match and Jason Witherell scored the final two goals to secure the upset win.
Deer Lakes 7, Southmoreland 0 -- The second-seeded Lancers shut out the Scotties in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
Michael Sullivan scored a hat trick, Devin Murray netted two goals, and Ryan Hanes and Ryan Rodgers scored a goal apiece for Deer Lakes (12-1-0).
The Scotties end the season with a 6-9-0 record.
South Park 7, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Austin Lafferty scored a pair of goals as the Eagles opened the WPIAL Class AA playoffs with a shutout victory over the Raiders.
South Park improves to 12-2-0. Waynesburg closes the season with an overall record of 9-5-0.
Girls soccer
Oakland Catholic 3, Belle Vernon 2, SO -- The Lady Leopards scored two goals in the second half to force overtime in the first-round game of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
The teams played two scoreless overtime periods and the visitors pulled out the win by converting all five of its penalty kicks in the shootout.
Oakland Catholic (10-4-0) led 1-0 in the first half on Mia Lowry's goal.
Kataira Rhodes tied the match at 1-1 in the second half for Belle Vernon (13-3-0). Farrah Reader assisted on the goal.
The Lady Leopards moved into the lead on Izzy Laurita's goal, assisted by Morgan Einodshofer, late in the half, but Gabi Folino tied the match with a goal in the waning seconds of the match.
"We generated a lot of offense in the second half and in OT," said Belle Vernon coach Tracey Lovett. "I felt the whole team gave 100 percent tonight and I’m proud of the game they played."
Victoria Rodriguez made 10 saves for Belle Vernon.
Mars 13, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Ellie Coffield and Ava Lewis both scored four goals as the top-seeded Lady Planets opened the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs by shutting out visiting Laurel Highlands.
Mars improves to 13-0-0, while Laurel Highlands closes out the season with a 4-11-0 overall record.
Caroline Wroblewski scored two goals for the defending champions, and Gracie Dunaway, Reese Dunaway and Eden Gerlach all netted one goal each.
