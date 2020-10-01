Lucas Toohey scored three goals as Mount Pleasant defeated host Brownsville, 6-0, in a Section 3-AA boys soccer match Wednesday night.
Toohey and Dartanyon Braun put in first-half goals to give the second-place Vikings (6-1, 6-1) a 2-0 lead at the break. Toohey struck for two more goals in the second half while Braden Heiser and Logan Rega also scored.
The Falcons (0-7, 0-8), playing mostly underclassmen, managed 13 shots on goal, including nine by sophomore Thomas Ruffcorn, but MP goalkeeper John Menefee stopped them all in recording the shutout.
Davey Timko made seven saves for Brownsville, which travels to McGuffey for a 1 p.m. match on Saturday.
