Laurel Highlands’ Hunter Kooser won four events Tuesday afternoon to help the Mustangs fend off rival Uniontown, 75-67, for a Section 2-AAA boys track & field victory.
Kooser finished first in the 110 high hurdles (16.84) and swept the jumps. The sophomore cleared 5-10 to win the high jump, flew 38-10 for first in the triple jump, and leapt 19-2 in the long jump.
The meet was held under cool, overcast skies and a light drizzle which picked up a the end of the meet during the high jump.
“The conditions made it tough. I prefer 100 degrees than freezing,” said Kooser. “I wanted first places. Do that and you get better as you go.
“Every meet I want to go 4-for-4. That’s my mentality.”
Kooser has personal goals in his sights, including a trip to Shippensburg for the state meet.
“I want to go to states in the high jump. I need to jump 6-4. I want over 20 feet in the long jump and over 40 feet in the triple jump,” explained Kooser.
The Mustangs’ Jessiah Lewis won the 100 (12.19) and 200 (24.95). Vincent Blout took first in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 44.94 seconds.
Laurel Highlands won the 400 relay in 48.02 seconds.
The home team also received first-place points in the field from Henry Kooser (pole vault, 8-0) and Billy Barton (shot put, 40-1).
The Mustangs’ Matt Schwertfeger and Uniontown’s Mason Stewart battled in both the 1,600 and 3,200, with the distance runners bantering strategy back-and-forth before — and during — the races.
Stewart won both races, breaking the tape in 4:38.56 in the 1,600 and 10:27.90 in the 3,200. He also ran a leg on the victorious 3,200 relay.
The pair set a torrid pace in the 1,600 with the Red Raiders’ Grant Barcheck second in 4:38.84 and Schwertfeger close behind in third in 4:38.84.
Stewart gained separation in the 3,200 with Schwertfeger second in 10:30.39.
“It went really well, actually,” Stewart said of his performance. “It was good to have someone push you like Matt.
“A shout out to Matt. If he wasn’t racing, I wouldn’t have had the times.”
The pace of the 1,600 sapped some of the energy both had for the 3,200.
“The 1,600 took a lot out of me. I had that normal feeling when you PR in the mile, the numbness after that,” said Stewart.
Stewart has his priorities set for the season.
“I want to break the school record in the 3,200. As long as I break the school record, then I do what I feel on that day,” said Stewart.
Bakari Wallace sprinted the Red Raiders into the lead on the third leg of the 1,600 relay and Brendan Hebda brought the baton home for first-place finish in 3:56.58.
Payton Hostetler (400, 54.96), Barcheck (800, 2:11.56), Gabriel Ranker (discus, 123-7), and Logan Voytish (javelin, 141-7) also finished first for Uniontown.
