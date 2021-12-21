Jensyn Hartman not only blossomed into the leader of the Frazier volleyball team in the 2021 season, but also as one of the top Class AA players in the state.
The junior was recognized by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association with all-state honors for the second-straight season.
Mandy Hartman was doubly proud as her volleyball coach and mom.
“She’s just a pure athlete. I could put her in any role and she would excel,” Hartman said of her 5-9 outside hitter. “And, it’s hard for me to say that about my daughter.”
Hartman has had the good fortune to have her three daughters play volleyball for her: Logan, the oldest who now pitches for Seton Hill University; Jensyn, a junior; and Gracen, a freshman.
“Jensyn, it comes easy to her. She doesn’t have to work very hard with the athleticism of the game,” said Mandy Hartman, adding, “She’s a special player.”
Coach Hartman believes her daughter made her impression with coaches with her play in big matches the past couple years.
“Two years ago, she played very well against Deer Lakes. This year, Jensyn played very well against North Catholic,” said Mandy Hartman. “She has a tremendous arm. She has a lot of power with her swing.
“She can bring a ball down.”
Hartman felt the Lady Commodores were placed on the wrong side of the bracket in the 2021 WPIAL Class AA volleyball tournament, but her daughter still managed to shine against the eventual champions.
“We had to play North Catholic (in the quarterfinals). That was the kiss of death,” Hartman said of facing one of the top teams in the state. “When we played North Catholic, she won points. Jensyn proved the caliber of player she was at that level.”
Jensyn Hartman was emerging from the shadows of players like Skye Eicher, her older sister Logan, and others as a sophomore, but became the go-to player at the net this season.
“She wins a lot of points. She’s our main hitter,” said Mandy Hartman. “People know we are setting Jensyn. To stop Frazier, you have to stop Jensyn.
“I’m proud of her for that. She really stepped up to the challenge.
“Last year was her time to shine, and she did.”
