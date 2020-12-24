Jaeden Zuzak turned around what seemed to be a dire situation earlier this year and that led to yet another prestigious accomplishment being added to his outstanding football season.
The California senior was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers 2020 All-State Football Team on Tuesday.
Zuzak, picked for the Class 1A squad, is one of four local players selected to the all-state team, joining Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock and Cole Weightman in Class 4A, and Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton in Class 3A.
The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Zuzak was named to the team as a running back after helping lead the Trojans to an undefeated regular season, the Tri-County South championship and a playoff spot.
He ran for 1,571 yards in just seven games, was the WPIAL regular-season rushing champion, and also won the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club title, scoring 170 points with 28 touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He averaged 224.4 rushing yards per game.
“I thought I had a good chance to make all-state and I was definitely happy (Tuesday) morning when I heard,” Zuzak said. “Two of my coaches — Zach Keefer and Royce Sofran — both texted me to let me know.
“It feels amazing. I was thankful for the way the season turned out, my coaches and offensive line helped me out a lot. I only wish we got a chance to play a couple more games.”
There was some question if there would be a high school football season at all but Zuzak took full advantage of the long periods of downtime the COVID-19 pandemic created.
“To be honest, the coronavirus was a blessing in a way,” Zuzak said. “During the quarantine is when I kind of decided I’ve got nothing else better to do besides just work and work each day. I was getting in multiple workouts everyday.
“I had a trainer in Morgantown and they were still open at the time so I was able to go to the gym and work out. Then when that eventually closed down, I have some weights down in my basement so I continued to work out at home, doing everything I could to improve myself. I was putting in a lot of hours, whatever it gook to get me better.”
Zuzak was in tip-top shape by time football season rolled around.
“I thought I was going to have a special year,” he said. “I put in way too much hard work, time and dedication to not have a successful year. I held myself up to the highest standards.
“The pandemic benefitted me a lot in the long run. I took a negative situation and turned into a positive one.”
Whitlock and Weightman had a positive impact on a Belle Vernon team that tied for a conference title, went 6-2 overall and reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.
Whitlock, a 5-8, 165-pound junior, was selected as an “athlete” while Weightman, a 6-4, 215-pound junior, was picked as a linebacker.
Whitlock threw for 528 yards and rushed for 1,082 as Belle Vernon’s quarterback. He also returned three interceptions for touchdowns as a defensive back and took back a punt for a score as well.
“Devin’s deserving of any honor he gets,” Leopards coach Matt Humbert said. “He’s just a different type of player and I think a lot of people understand that. Having coaches vote for him as the conference player of the year kind of speaks volumes to that.
“Cole’s one of those guys, although he doesn’t have an FBS offer right now, he has every tool imaginable to propel him in the future to be a successful football player.
“I’m excited for them and the program that those two boys were honored.”
Whatton led the Warriors to an undefeated regular season, a conference title and their first WPIAL Class 3A championship game where they fell to eventual PIAA champion Central Valley. Elizabeth Forward finished the season at 8-1.
“Chase is one of the players who has been a cornerstone for our program’s success,” EF coach Mike Collodi said earlier this season.
The 6-4, 235-pound senior, who is a Bowling Green recruit, was picked as a defensive lineman. He played on the line on both sides of the ball while also seeing time at fullback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.