When Jason White was recently named Uniontown’s new softball head coach he knew he was taking over a winless team from last season but with a returning star player to center his squad around.
Sequoia Dunlap will be back for her senior year. She also committed to play NCAA Division-I softball at Towson University, located in Maryland, last week.
“Sequoia is the heart of our team,” said White, who was an assistant coach for Uniontown the past two seasons.
“There’s not a kid that’s more deserving. She’s an incredibly great hard worker and teammate. She’s what every coach wants to have: speed like a sprinter, power like a clean-up hitter, leadership like a coach. She pretty much does it all.”
Dunlap will be Uniontown’s shortstop but isn’t sure what position she’ll play at Towson with the Tigers.
“She could play anywhere on the field,” White said. “She’s that talented. But she’s definitely a five-star shortstop.”
Dunlap, who plans to major in Exercise Science and minor in Entrepreneurship in college, is currently gearing up for the Lady Raiders volleyball season. She is three-year letterman in volleyball and will be a four-year letterman in softball this spring.
Dunlap began playing softball when she was five years old with the Clark Fireflies. She went on to play on the Cyclones and Team Pennsylvania travel teams. She said her favorite softball memory is going to the championship with her travel team in Virginia Beach and receiving huge rings.
“Working hard when you are alone is what matters, not when everyone is watching,” is Dunlap’s advice to younger players. She thanked her family, friends, and all of her coaches for helping in her success.
Dunlap batted leadoff for Uniontown last season when she topped the Lady Raiders in batting average at .538 while also slugging a team-high eight home runs. She also drove in 15 runs and had one double, three triples and 10 walks in 50 plate appearances. Twelve of her 21 hits were for extra bases.
White will likely move Dunlap down in the lineup next season.
“To me she’s more of an Andrew McCutcheon-type player, so I could see her possibly dropping down to the three spot where she’s more likely to get an opportunity to bat with runners on in front of her,” White said. “But that just depends on my incoming freshmen class. She might end up back at leadoff if we have a hole there but in most lineups I’d say she’s going to be a three hitter.”
White has eased into his new position seamlessly.
“This is will be my first year as head coach but my third year with the Uniontown high school program,” White said. “I’m very familiar with all the girls. I have spent a little bit of time with the middle school program. I got myself involved there just so I know what’s coming and make sure we can continue growing the program and hopefully we’ll eventually have a consistently successful team.”
For now, White will lean heavily on Dunlap to help lead the way in his first year at the helm.
“She’s a special player,” he said, “and I expect she’s going to have a fantastic senior season. I wish she was a freshman. I’d love to have had her for more than just one year as a head coach.”
