Sequoia Dunlap Uniontown sb Towson coaches

Rising Uniontown senior Sequoia Dunlap has committed to play softball at Towson University in Maryland, where she plans to major in Exercise Science and minor in Entrepreneurship. Dunlap (left) is seated next to her mother Jocyln Dunlap. In the back row are (from left) Bradley Hoover (high school and travel coach and second dad), Brooke Wilson (head travel team coach), Britney Wilson (assistant travel team coach) and Jason White (high school head coach).

When Jason White was recently named Uniontown’s new softball head coach he knew he was taking over a winless team from last season but with a returning star player to center his squad around.

