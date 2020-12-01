Putting together a highly successful cross country season runs in the Quarzo family.
The torch was handed down to Jolena Quarzo and the Brownsville sophomore ran with it to a county title, WPIAL gold and PIAA silver in a season that every runner and coach was just happy to complete.
Quarzo won all but two races in the fall, finishing third in both the P3R River Trail Cross Country Invitational on the Boston River Trail near McKeesport in early October and the state championship.
She breezed to her first county title after finishing second to older sister Gianna in 2019, and did the same in the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championship at White Oak Park and Red, White & Blue Classic on the same course.
Belle Vernon senior Grace Henderson was poised to compete for district and state medals, but after winning the TSTCA Invitational Class AA race the week before the WPIAL meet she didn’t run again because of injury.
Henderson finished second in the P3R River Trail Cross Country Invitational, Bald Eagle Invitational and FCCA meet, and helped the Lady Leopards win the Section 3-AA crown for the first time in program history.
Uniontown sophomore Hope Trimmer finished third behind Quarzo and Henderson in the county meet, and second to Henderson in the TSTCA Invitational Class AA race.
She battled with Montour’s Lakyn Schaltenbrand down the homestretch for second place behind Quarzo, and though both runners posted the same time, Schaltenbrand barely crossed the finish line first to win the silver medal.
Trimmer, who was unable to finish the WPIAL Championship in 2019 because of a health issue, capped her season season by placing 10th in the PIAA Class AA Cross Country Championships in Hershey.
Ringgold’s Charlee Leach led the Lady Rams to the Section 2-AAA crown. The sophomore normally would’ve advanced to the state meet in the past, but her 12th-place finish in the district championship October was not quite fast enough to earn a spot.
The Lady Raiders’ Emily Angelo joins Trimmer on the first team. She had a top-20 finish at the TSTCA Invitational and was fourth in the FCCA Championship, joining Trimmer to lead the Lady Raiders to the county team title.
California sophomore Anastasia Georgagis finished sixth in the WCCA meet to earn all-county honors and was 22nd in the WPIAL Class A championship.
Rounding out the first team are Elizabeth Forward’s Marissa Manko and Laci Schwirian. Manko, a sophomore, and Schwirian, a freshman, both made the awards podium in the TSTCA Invitational and had solid runs in the WPIAL Class AA championship.
Ringgold’s Jennifer McMichael made it a clean sweep by earning the girls Coach of the Year honors. The Lady Rams won the Section 2-AAA, WCCA Cross Country Championship and TSTCA Invitational team titles.
The second team is composed of runners who had solid seasons in their own right, including Elizabeth Forward’s Bailey McLaughlin, Ringgold’s Angelique Mariana and Angelina Massey, Waynesburg Central’s Kaitlin Pester, Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez and Viva Kreis, Uniontown’s Caitlin Michaelangelo, and Connellsville’s Gabby Pisarski.
Connellsville’s Maggie McPoyle, Laurel Highlands’ Elena Cavanagh and Addrienne Mattey, California’s Makayla Boda and Ringgold’s Andrea Kassa and Matigan Evans receive honorable mention recognition.
Mariana, Massey, Kassa, Evans and Boda earned Washington County meet honors, as did Rodriguez, Pisarski, McPoyle, Cavanagh, Mattey and Michaelangelo in Fayette County.
