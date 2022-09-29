When it comes to scoring points in football, Landan Stevenson is now at the top of two different lists.
The Mapletown senior rang up 24 points in a 42-0 win over Carmichaels to maintain the overall lead in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club with 133 points as he tries to repeat as the area’s scoring champion.
Along the way on Friday night Stevenson also surpassed Dylan Rush as Mapletown’s all-time scoring leader. Stevenson is now at 521 points. Rush, a former Touchdown Club champion, ended his career with 516 points.
Stevenson scored on runs of 6, 9 and 19 yards while also converting all six of his extra-point kicks to help the Maples improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-County South. He ran for 140 yards to increase his season total to 868 yards.
Stevenson isn’t the leading local rusher, though. That title currently belongs to Colin Brady who piled up 349 yards while scoring five touchdowns for 30 points in West Greene’s 49-33 win over Bentworth to up his season total to 1,381 yards, which also is tops in the WPIAL.
Brady’s performance finally came in a victory as the Pioneers began the season with four straight losses. The junior has busted long runs all season and Friday was no different as he raced into the end zone on jaunts of 39, 27, 14, 43 and 65 yards.
Brady jumped ahead of Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda into second place in the TD Club with 102 points.
Labuda was held scoreless in the Vikings’ 24-6 loss at Freeport and sits in third place with 92 points.
California’s Spencer Petrucci scored a pair of touchdowns in the Trojans’ 28-20 loss at Monessen and is in fourth place with 80 points.
Elizabeth Forward’s Zach Boyd scored one touchdown on a 70-yard pass from Zion White in the undefeated Warriors’ 42-0 win at Knoch and is in fifth place with 78 points.
The Greyhounds’ Daevon Burke surged into sixth place after rushing for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion for 20 points to help his team upend California for its third win in a row.
Burke has 54 points on the season.
Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels scored one touchdown in the loss at West Greene and is in seventh place with 48 points.
His Bearcats’ teammate Benjamin Hays put up three touchdowns against the Pioneers on two short touchdown runs and a 99-yard kickoff return.
Tied for eighth place is the Trojans’ Jake Layhue and Carmichaels’ Tyler Richmond at 44 points. Neither scored in their team’s losses last week.
Neither did Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, who is 10th with 42 points, although he tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Keondre DeShields in the Mustangs’ 10-7 win at Latrobe.
Kickers played key roles in a pair of victories in Week 4.
LH’s Harry Radcliffe broke a 7-7 deadlock with a 39-yard field goal on the last play of the first half and that proved to be the difference in his team’s win.
Taylor Ramsdell kicked a 22-yard field goal and converted all three of her extra-point attempts in Charleroi’s 24-20 win at Jeannette.
Two receivers hauled in three touchdown catches last week in winning performances.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Houston Guesman made a pair of spectacular grabs in the end zone on passes from quarterback Cole Jones of 35 and 6 yards in the second half and also reeled in a 33-yarder in the first half to help the Rockets knock off Beth-Center, 28-14.
Connellsville’s Jayden McBride had a 30-yard TD reception on a pass from Grayden Gillott and also brought in scoring tosses of 22 and 18 yards from Anthony Piasecki in the Falcons’ 20-6 victory over Ringgold.
