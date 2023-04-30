CONNELLSVILLE -- Laurel Highlands' Mia Pierce did a lot of running between events and Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo ran 14 laps on the track, and both efforts resulted in MVP awards Saturday in the FCCA Track & Field Championship at Connellsville Stadium.
Both seniors had three first-place finishes for top individual honors.
Quarzo's second Track MVP award came on the heels of participating in the 3,000-meter run Friday afternoon in the Penn Relays. Quarzo finished 10th with a time of 9:51.41.
"It was a little bit disappointing. It was not my best race," Quarzo said of her 3K run.
Quarzo admitted the rather quick turnaround took a toll on her legs, although the girls she ran against might doubt it.
The North Carolina State recruit won the 1,600 in 5:10.55 by 17 seconds. She had a three-second cushion with her first-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:21.55, and crossed the finish line 22 seconds ahead of the next runner in the 3,200 with her winning time of 11:21.93.
"I started to feel it on the third lap of the mile," said Quarzo. "My legs were sore in the 800. My legs felt good in the 3,200."
Quarzo won MVP honors two years ago as a sophomore. Laurel Highlands sprinter Sterlene Scott was the Track MVP in 2022, and the pandemic wiped out the 2020 county meet.
"I don't think about (winning the MVP) too much. It's a parents and coaches sort of thing," said Quarzo, adding, "It means a lot to me. I just had to run my race."
Uniontown's Hope Trimmer placed second behind Quarzo in the 1,600 and 800, and younger sister Grace was second in the 3,200.
"I've been racing Hope since seventh grade. It will be sad not being able to see them at meet. It will be crazy," said Quarzo.
Pierce added the 100 high hurdles to her event list this season, and that addition created a bit of havoc in her scheduling.
The senior was in the second flight of the discus, so she got in one throw -- which she scratched -- before heading to her preliminary heat of the hurdles.
By the time she finished the hurdles, the girls discus was over. So, Pierce took her spot in the shot put before heading back down to the finals of the hurdles.
Pierce ended up completing the discus by herself and throwing with the boys in the javelin.
Things worked out in the end with Pierce winning her third straight Field MVP with first-place finishes in the shot put (35-2), discus (112-4), and javelin (128-10).
She added six more points to her overall total by finishing third in the 100 high hurdles in 17.95 seconds. Her 36-point total was the most by any athlete, boy or girl.
"Coach (Amanda) Sines was very understanding," said Pierce. "I was a foot under my PR in the shot put. I had a PR in the javelin, but I want the school record, which my sister has. (Throwing with the boys) pushed me. I was fourth overall."
Pierce said she, for the most part, checked off all the pre-meet boxes.
"I wanted to win all my events," explained Pierce. "(Winning the MVP) is very exciting. My goal when I was a sophomore was to get the MVP."
Pierce's performance helped the Fillies win their third straight team title. Laurel Highlands scored 136 points, followed by Uniontown (113) and Belle Vernon (112).
