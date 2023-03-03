PITTSBURGH — The Mount Pleasant girls bookended gold medal, record-breaking performances, plus had a pair of individual gold medal winners in between in Thursday’s WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships.
Mapletown senior Ella Menear also successfully defended her gold medal in the 200 IM at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool.
The Lady Vikings started the first day of the district championship in rousing fashion by winning the 200 medley relay in a record time of 1:45.86.
McKenna Mizikar, who finished fifth in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 50 freestyle, swam the butterfly leg of the victorious opening relay.
“Today, I swam a 26-plus leg. That’s my best ever. I wanted a 25 (second leg), but that’s good enough,” said Mizikar.
Three of the four swimmers were seniors.
“We’re all seniors (except for Kiersten O’Connor). We’ve grown up doing this forever. I didn’t know we had the record. I saw the record and I was amazed,” said Mizikar.
Sophomore Lily King then set the Lady Vikings’ second record of the day when she won the 200 freestyle in 1:47.36. Northgate’s Elise Nardozzi closed hard in the final lap to finish second in 1:48.03.
“I could see her the whole time. I used that to push me,” explained King. “I came in expecting to do the best I could.
“I’m glad I swam the 200. It was exciting.”
King added, “I was nervous. Nervous is good for me.”
O’Connor added another gold medal to the Mount Pleasant basket when she won the 50 freestyle in 23.76 seconds.
“I hoped to better my time,” said O’Connor. “I honestly go as fast as I can.
“(To finish first) felt unreal. I never imagined this would be the year I’m having.”
The Lady Vikings’ Reegan Brown was fourth in the butterfly in 58.67 seconds.
Mount Pleasant closed the meet with a record-breaking performance in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.90. King, Trinity Graft, SaraJo Gardner and O’Connor set the time.
Menear was the second seed coming into the 200 IM, but left with the gold medal after touching the wall in 2:03.96. Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller, the top seed, was second in 2:05.45.
Menear needs to store time for the toughest of the four strokes, the breaststroke on the third leg.
“The breaststroke is my worst stroke, but it’s gotten better over the four years,” said Menear. “My ‘worst’ stroke has been and will continue to be the breaststroke. I need to make up time in the butterfly and backstroke.
“I was happy with my time, considering I’m not on a taper. This is my last WPIAL meet. I was faster than last year.”
Menear looks to defend her title in the 100 backstroke this afternoon.
“The 100 backstroke is my favorite event. I’m looking forward to it. I’m going out and trying my best,” added Menear.
Laurel Highlands senior Ella Ciez overcame a suit malfunction to place seventh in the 200 IM in 2:10.82.
“My time was okay. It was not my best time,” said Ciez. “I ripped my new speed suit before the event, so I had to change my suit.”
Uniontown freshman Hannah Foster finished ninth in the 50 freestyle, missing the podium by .05 seconds.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis was sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.93 seconds.
