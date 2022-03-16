Indiana University of Pa. outscored California (Pa.), 15-5, in the final 3:40 to rally for a 68-59 victory in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Tournament at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.
The No. 3-ranked Crimson Hawks (33-2) advance to the Elite Eight next week at Evansville, Indiana. California closes the season with a 23-10 record.
Indiana's Ethan Porterfield, the Atlantic Regional Tournament MVP, made a layup with 3:40 remaining to give the home team the lead at 55-54. Porter followed with a 3-pointer at 1:47 for a 58-54 lead.
The Crimson Hawks sealed the victory by converting all 10 foul shots in the final 1:30 of the game.
Indiana led 27-25 at halftime.
California's Brent Pegram closed his career with a team-high 15 points, adding four assists and three steals. Pegram finished with 400 career assists and 1,656 points, the seventh-most in program history.
The Vulcans' Philip Alston had his 21st double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 1:30 left in the game. The sophomore finished with 692 points this season, the third-most in a season.
Preston Boswell (11), Zyan Collins (11), and Keith Palek III (10) also scored in double digits for California.
Armoni Foster paced Indiana with a game-high 19 points. Porterfield added 16 points and Dave Morris finished with 12.
