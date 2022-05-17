Zach Black’s two-run homer broke a 4-4 tie and propelled top-seeded and unbeaten Serra Catholic to a 9-4 victory over upset-minded Beth-Center in a WPIAL Class A first-round baseball playoff game at Greater Latrobe High School on Tuesday.
The Eagles (20-0) advance to play No. 8 Laurel in the quarterfinals on Thursday with the site and time to be determined.
“That kid is a good hitter,” Beth-Center coach Matt Sabatini said of Black. “We had him on our radar. We threw him a fastball and he caught it, and the wind helped. That was a big spot in the game.
Beth-Center got a double by Greg Nopwasky and singles by Dom Revi, Chase Malanosky and Tyson Dingle in a three-run first inning, but the Eagles scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the inning off Bulldogs starting pitcher Ethan Varesko.
Serra eventually tied the game at 4-4 then pulled away after Black’s big blast.
“We knew they were No. 1 ranked in the state and the WPIAL but we embraced it all week,” Sabatini said of the challenge. “We scored three right away. We put pressure on them.”
Sabatini praised pitcher Ethan Varesko who pitched well but was saddled with the loss.
“He pitched a real good game,” Sabatini said. “The only reason he had to leave was because of the pitch count. He’s a young guy, he was ready, he battled.”
Revi and Dylan Kninzer each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
“We’re a young team,” Sabatini said. “We’ll be back here next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.