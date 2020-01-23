Waynesburg Central was rewarded with the top seed in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Wrestling Tournament and the Raiders will be one of the four host sites.
All first round/quarterfinal matches will be wrestled on Wednesday. The semifinals, finals and consolation finals will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, with the Class AAA tournament hosted by Norwin and Class AA held at Chartiers-Houston.
Waynesburg faces the winner of the Peters Twp.-Pine-Richland preliminary match at 6 p.m., with Connellsville wrestling Latrobe in the other first-round match.
The quarterfinal match is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley is the second seed in Class AAA, with Canon-McMillan the third seed and Hempfield, coached by former Connellsville coach Tom Dolde, the fourth seed.
The winner of the Southmoreland-Beth-Center first round match faces top-seeded Burrell in the Class AA quarterfinals.
Mount Pleasant travels to Burgettstown to face the second-seeded Blue Devils in the first round. Elizabeth Forward wrestles Keystone Oaks in the first-round action hosted by third-seeded McGuffey.
Quaker Valley is the fourth seed in Class AA.
