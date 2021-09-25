Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal had an “even” round, shooting 35 on both the back and front nine at Duck Hollow Golf Club Friday to win his first FCCA Golf Championship crown.
The senior tied for third place last year with Frazier’s Nixen Erdely, Southmoreland’s Clay Sipple and Uniontown’s Adena Rugola at 7-over 77.
Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush won the 2020 with 2-under 68, but was not around to defend his title. Bush, along with teammates Tyler Mocello and Rogan Maloney, played a practice round at Willowbrook Country Club, the site of Monday’s WPIAL Class AAA individual semifinal.
Karpeal had birdies on Nos. 6, 8, 13, 15 and 18, double bogeyed No. 10 and scored bogeys on Nos. 2, 9 and 16.
“Everything was good,” Karpeal said of his all-around game. “I definitely wanted to play well and go as low as I could.
“I wanted to go 2-under like Patrick did last year.”
Karpeal will also be playing in the semifinal on Monday, attempting to secure one of the 36 berths for a return trip to the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Championship.
“I played well (Thursday at Uniontown Country Club against Uniontown) and was even today. I hope it will carry over to Monday,” said Karpeal.
Belle Vernon freshman Seth Tomalski and Uniontown’s Gage Brugger tied for second place after shooting 76.
Tomalski said his short iron play was the deciding factor in his solid round.
“My wedges ... I holed out from 105 yards for an eagle on No. 8,” said Tomalski. “I shot even (par) after that.
“My wedges worked all the way through the round.”
Brugger had the reverse Sampson result after the senior sheared the long locks he’s been sporting throughout the season. He’d been struggling in recent matches.
“It was bad last week. This will definitely boost my confidence, a lot,” said Brugger.
Brugger went out in 40 and came back in 36.
“I played better on the back than the front,” said Brugger, who placed seventh as a sophomore for All-County honors. “My irons, all the way through, were working.
“I was striking the ball real well. I’m very pleased with the way I struck the ball. I pured it every time.
“Putting was tough (on the recently aerated greens). I didn’t play bad, though.”
Teammate Logan Voytish and Southmoreland’s Austin Goehring tied for fourth place at 77.
Goehring, a senior, is in his second year of high school golf. He felt he left a shot or two on the course.
“I hit into bad places off the tee box and the greens were a little bumpy,” said Goehring, who placed third in the WCCA Championship earlier in the season. “I left easily eight shots out there.
“I drove the green on No. 18 and had an eagle putt. I sadly missed that. I drove No. 15 and made birdie. I had a lot of par-saving putts on the front.”
Goehring kept his play in his final county tournament in perspective, though.
“It’s not a bad memory. It could’ve been a better memory,” said Goehring, adding, “It’s God’s plan, not mine.”
Voytish was frustrated with his play on the greens.
“I couldn’t get a putt to fall on the last few holes,” said Voytish. “It was putt after putt, after putt, it would rim out or bounce, bounce, bounce.”
Voytish finished with one birdie and eight bogeys, and estimated he had 10 lip-outs.
“I had no luck on my side, and I couldn’t make a putt,” added Voytish.
Geibel Catholic’s Evan Bower and Connellsville’s Rylan Keslar tied for sixth at 80. Connellsville’s Ethan Rice and Frazier’s Dylan Roebuck shared eighth place with 81, and Frazier’s Noah Usher and Brownsville’s Dan Sethman rounded out the top-10 finishers at 82.
