Belle Vernon’s Tyler Mocello made a run through the high school golf tournament schedule on a busted ankle, and Elizabeth Forward’s Logan Monzak and Daniel Sethman had solid, late-season play on the course.
The results led Mocello to earn the Golfer of the Year honors for big schools, and Monzak and Sethman sharing top billing for small school golfers.
Mocello suffered an ankle injury during a soccer match on Sept. 10, the evening after the senior shot a 38 in a key Section 2-AAA match won by the Leopards in a playoff.
Originally thought to be broken, Mocello soldiered through the injured ankle with a brace anchoring the joint and a newly-acquired pull cart.
Mocello was the only local Class AAA golfer to medal at the WPIAL Championship at Nemacolin Country Club, finishing in a tie for ninth place. The senior didn’t make the medals standing in the PIAA final after shooting 78.
Teammate Patrick Bush had the best local finish in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinal at Willowbrook Country Club with a 77, but the junior just missed qualifying for the state final with an 81 in the district championship.
Logan Voytish and Gage Brugger represent Uniontown on the big school first team.
Voytish, a sophomore, finished fourth in the FCCA Championship, qualified for the WPIAL Championship with 78, and missed the medal stand in the district final with 85. Voytish had a top-10 finish in the Tri-CADA Tournament.
Brugger, a senior, finished tied for second place in the county championship and was one of Aaron Scott’s key golfers in the Red Raiders’ second-place finish in Section 2-AAA.
Albert Gallatin senior Matt Karpeal shot 1-under 70 to win the county championship. He advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals, but was unable to keep his season alive after shooting 84 in the WPIAL final.
Karpeal also had a top-10 finish in the season-opening Tri-CADA Tournament.
Connellsville junior Ethan Rice was coach Brent Rockwell’s top golfer and earned All-County honors again to close out the first-team honorees. He advanced through the Section 2-AAA qualifier, but had a tough round in the semifinals.
Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney sits at the ready for an opening on the honorable mention squad.
The Leopards’ Melvin Gouker is the Coach of the Year for guiding his squad to the Section 2-AAA title.
Special recognition goes to Scott and Laurel Highlands’ Jim Joyce.
Scott’s Red Raiders won the big school team title in the county tournament, and Joyce led the Mustangs to a late-season push to make the WPIAL team playoffs.
Monzak, a junior, shared the bronze medal in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Golf Championship at Allegheny Country Club.
Sethman had a very successful first season after the program did not field a program in 2020. The sophomore earned All-County honors and tied for fifth in his first WPIAL Class AA final. Sethman had the best finish of local golfers at the PIAA Championship with an 82.
Frazier sophomore Nixen Erdely shared the WPIAL bronze medal with Monzak.
Carmichaels sophomores Liam Lohr and Rolin Burghy were key players in the Mikes’ Section 8-AA title and the berth into the WPIAL Class AA Team Championship.
Lohr finished tied for 10th place in the WPIAL Class AA final and shot 88 in the state championship. Burghy started the season with a top-10 finish in the Tri-CADA Tournament.
Waynesburg Central senior Evan Davis rounds out the small school first team.
Carmichaels sophomores Mason Lapana and Dustin Hastings, along with Waynesburg Central sophomore Braden Benke and Beth-Center senior Chase Malanosky, fill out the second team.
Small school Coach of the Year goes to Carmichaels’ Dave Briggs after he guided his young Mikes squad to the Section 8-AA crown and a berth in the district team championship.
Waynesburg Central’s Jamie Moore also deserves recognition leading the Raiders to the WPIAL Class AA Team Championship and the small school team title at the Tri-CADA Tournament to start the season.
