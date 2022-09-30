Laurel Highlands’ football program has made great strides under fourth-year coach Rich Kolesar.
The Mustangs can take another big step forward with a victory over visiting Thomas Jefferson in a key Class 4A Big Seven Conference game that headlines the Week 5 local schedule.
Laurel Highlands (1-1, 3-2) is coming off a gutsy 10-7 conference victory at Latrobe while the Jaguars (1-0, 3-2) fell at Belle Vernon in a non-conference game, 21-7.
“Now we go into a matchup with TJ,” Kolesar said the day after the win over the Wildcats. “That’s a really big one for us. It could be a program changer.”
Kolesar isn’t fooled by Thomas Jefferson’s two-loss record.
“TJ is one of the best programs in the entire state,” Kolesar said. “You know they’re going to be a great team every night. We need to work hard this week and be ready to play.”
The Mustangs’ defense is performing well, having pitched a shutout in the second half at Latrobe.
The LH offense did just enough, getting a touchdown pass from West Virginia recruit Rodney Gallagher to Keondre DeShields and a field goal from Harry Radcliffe. Gallagher also directed a final drive that produced three first downs and drained the final 6:11 off the clock to preserve the victory.
“We had about 280 yards of offense, which is great,” Kolesar said. “But only 10 points so we’ve got to do a little bit better and eliminate some mistakes.”
There are 20 other teams in action on tonight’s slate with Albert Gallatin on a bye. All games have 7 p.m. kickoffs.
In another Big Seven matchup, Ringgold (0-1, 0-5) hosts first-place McKeesport (2-0, 5-0).
Only two unbeaten teams remain among area teams: Mapletown and Elizabeth Forward.
The Maples (2-0, 5-0) face their stiffest test to date with a Class 1A Tri-County South clash at California (1-1, 4-1). The Warriors (0-0, 5-0) open Class 3A Interstate Conference play at Southmoreland (0-2, 2-3).
In other Tri-County South matchups, Monessen (2-0, 3-2), which is tied with Mapletown for first place, hosts West Greene (1-1, 1-4) and the WPIAL’s leading rusher Colin Brady, Beth-Center (0-2, 1-4) hosts Carmichaels (1-1, 3-2) and Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 3-2) travels to Bentworth (0-2, 2-3).
All three games will have a strong impact on the playoff race. The top four teams in the conference qualify for the postseason.
In other Interstate games, Mount Pleasant (0-2, 3-2) hosts Greensburg Salem (0-0, 3-2) and Belle Vernon (0-0, 2-2) hosts South Allegheny (0-0, 1-4).
Independent teams Uniontown (2-3) and Brownsville (0-4) both face daunting tasks.
The Red Raiders are at Windber (4-1) and the Falcons host unbeaten Berlin Brothersvalley (5-0) at Redstone Field. The Mountaineers handed Windber its only loss last week, 14-0.
Connellsville, coming off a 20-6 Big Seven win over Ringgold, hosts Hampton (2-3) in a non-conference game.
Frazier (0-2, 0-5) goes to Leechburg (1-1, 3-2) for a Class 1A Eastern Conference game while Yough (1-1, 2-3) hosts Ligonier Valley (1-1, 3-2) in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference meeting.
Wrapping up the local slate are two Class 2A Century Conference games.
Charleroi, which picked up its first win of the season last week against Jeannette, 24-20, travels to Dormont Memorial Stadium to take on Keystone Oaks (1-1, 3-2), and Waynesburg Central (0-2, 0-5) is at Washington (1-0, 4-1), which is coached by Albert Gallatin graduate Mike Bosnic.
