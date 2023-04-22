Track & field athletes have a full schedule of events this week beginning with the Scott Frederick Mid Mon Classic on Monday and closing Saturday with two county championships.
Connellsville hosts Laurel Highlands Monday afternoon in the Section 2-AAA finale with a share of the section title and team playoff berth on the line for the Falcons. A victory secures the Fillies second place and a spot in the WPIAL Class AAA team tournament.
Ringgold hosts the annual Scott Frederick Mid Mon Track & Field Classic on Monday with the field events beginning at noon and track starting at 12:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon, Bentworth, Beth-Center, Brownsville, California, Charleroi, Elizabeth Forward, Monessen and Ringgold are all scheduled to send athletes to the 22nd edition of the event.
The girls 1,600 is dedicated to the memory of Bentworth track and soccer standout Alex Loos. The boys 1,600 is dedicated to the memory of Belle Vernon distance runner Ryan Moravec.
Athletes from Frazier, Geibel Catholic, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland and Yough are off the Derry Monday afternoon for the Section 8-AA Championship.
Teams from the Mon Valley have a quick turnaround with the Section 6-AA Championship at California on Wednesday. Field events start at 11 a.m.
Bentworth, Beth-Center, Brownsville, California, Charleroi, Monessen, Waynesburg Central and West Greene are schedule to compete.
The week ends with three county championships.
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will hold its championship Friday afternoon beginning at 2:15 p.m. The championship is the 100th for the boys and 43rd for the girls.
The Fayette County Coaches Association Championship will be held at Connellsville Saturday starting at 9 a.m. with the seven county schools (Albert Gallatin, Brownsville, Connellsville, Frazier, Geibel Catholic, Laurel Highlands, Uniontown), plus Belle Vernon, sending athletes for a shot at a county title.
Canon-McMillan will be the site of the Washington-Greene Championship on Saturday. Field events begin at 9:15 p.m.
