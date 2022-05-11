NORTH HUNTINGDON -- After a season of battling opposing athletes and gathering team points, track and field athletes in Tuesday's Last Chance meets at Norwin and West Mifflin competed against stopwatches and tape measures for that one final time, distance or height.
Several athletes made the most of the last shot, while many others were unable to lower their best marks set throughout the season.
Times, heights and distances must be entered Thursday night by 8 p.m. The top 16 marks qualify for the Class AA meet, while 24 athletes secure a berth into the Class AAA championship. All ties will be eliminated.
The WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships will be held at Slippery Rock University on Wednesday, May, 18, beginning at 11 a.m.
One local athlete who enhanced her position in Class AAA was Uniontown's Hope Trimmer. Trimmer not only lowered her time in the 800, but did so in a personal best and school record time of 2:20.91. Her seed time was 2:27.17.
"I was going for a PR today in the 800. I wanted to get my time down," said Trimmer.
Trimmer said her approach changed as the two-lap race progressed with only four runners.
"I wanted to PR, then I went for the school record. It worked out for me," said Trimmer, who broke the previous school record of 2:22.
Trimmer ran in the opening relay, but that was all until her 800.
"I know I was one second away from the state qualifying time in the 1,600," Trimmer said of her decision not to run the 1,600. She finished first in the four-lap race last Friday in the Baldwin Invitational.
Trimmer and the Uniontown coaching staff have a decision to make about her schedule in the district meet.
"I was satisfied with just running the mile. The 800 is after the 1,600, so I'll see what I can do," said Trimmer.
Frazier sophomore Gabriella McGavitt enhanced her position in Class AA after she bettered her mark in the javelin by nearly two feet. She entered with a throw of 102-11 and topped that mark with throw of 104-8.
"This gives me a better chance of going to the WPIALs," said McGavitt.
McGavitt explained her improvement came the old fashion way.
"I kept practicing at practice and then after practice," said McGavitt. "I can keep pushing my own personal best."
McGavitt said she had to adjust since she was throwing against a tape measure and not other athletes.
"It was pretty difficult. You don't know what you have to beat. You have to challenge yourself more," explained McGavitt.
Yough's Nick Gunther threw personal bests in both the javelin and discus. He improved nearly nine feet in the discus with his top throw of 151-6 and six inches in the javelin with his best effort of 162 feet.
"I think I qualified in the discus and javelin," said Gunther. "My throw in the discus was unbelievable. It's unreal for me to throw 150 (feet)."
Gunther looks to improve on his marks in the final couple weeks of the season.
"I want the school record in the javelin of 175 feet. I'd like to pop another 150 in the discus. If I could pop 155, that would be crazy," said Gunther.
Gunther also threw the shot put, but fancies himself as a middle distance runner, as well.
"I'm more disappointed I didn't qualify in the 800," said Gunther.
Southmoreland's JJ Bloom competed in three events, but was unable to make a perceivable improvement in any of the three. He was slightly slower in the 100, slightly faster in the 200, and a few inches shy of his mark in the long jump.
"My time in the 100 is a lot better than last year," said Bloom.
He was able to accomplish what he hoped to do in the 200, though.
"I'm trying to get in the high 22s (seconds)," Bloom said before the sprint.
Bloom doubted he would seek a berth in all three events should he be in position to do so.
"I think I'll drop the long jump," added Bloom.
Connellsville brought a handful of athletes to Norwin, and none were able to improve upon their marks.
Dylan Brooks was disappointed he was unable to get a throw out there in the javelin on the same runway that Madison Wiltrout broke the national high school record as a sophomore.
"I'm always looking to compete. I want to better that mark. I have no purpose other than to PR. I go into (a competition) with the mindset to beat my previous mark," said Brooks, who won the county meet title with a throw of 161-1. "I just want to beat that to start. I'd be happy with 161-2."
Southmoreland freshman Lexi Ohler was unable to ran faster in either of her two races, and her performance in the 1,600 likely sapped some energy for the 3,200 on the sunny, warm afternoon.
"I ran 5:41 in the 1,600. That's pretty good," said Ohler, whose father Steve was a standout runner for Connellsville in the 1990s. "My time in the 3,200 should be 12:30. (Her time was 13:12)."
Ohler wasn't quite sure which of the races she'll select, or she might look to run both.
"I thought my two-mile would be my best. Now, I'm torn between the two," said Ohler. "There's a possibility I'll do two.
"I want to run 5:30 in the mile, if I could. I would like to be close to 12 minutes in the 3,200."
Yough's Wyatt Fender (400), Uniontown's James Stanton (3,200), Gaberiel Ranker (discus), and Lee Troup (triple jump), Southmoreland's Adam Halinka (300 intermediate hurdles), and Geibel Catholic's Kaiden Grady (high jump), O'Mari Tunstell (long jump), and Tatum Lucero (100 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles) were all able to lower their marks by some degree with the hope of improving their positioning on the final performance list.
Waynesburg Central's Jordan Dean improved her chances for berths into the WPIAL Class AA final with her performances in the Last Chance Meet at West Mifflin. S½he took nearly one second off her time in the 300 intermediate hurdles after finishing in 49.29 seconds, and around 4½ seconds in the 800.
The Raiders' 1,600 relay shaved about seven seconds after crossing the finish line in 3:42.47 and the 400 relay ran a slightly faster time. The Lady Raiders' Lake Litwinovich was a bit faster in the 800.
Brownsville's Malaree Duggan-Hudock enhanced her chances of a Class AA triple jump berth with her jump of 34-1¾, about eight inches longer that her seed mark.
California coach Matt Loomis felt Gianna Grillo "is safe in both events (100 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles)." He also said Jake Layhue might also slip in after clearing 5-9½ in the high jump and Tayla Pascoe "ran a PR in the 100 high hurdles."
Pascoe lowered her time in the 100 high hurdles to 17.33 seconds. The boys 400 relay ran slightly faster. Addison Gregory improved her times in the 100 high and 300 intermediate hurdles, as did Ethan Fike in the 300 intermediate hurdles. McKenna Hewitt improved her throw in the javelin.
Kolby Kent enhanced his positioning in the Class AA 3,200 by knocking 14 seconds off his time, covering the eight laps in 10:25.99.
"This was the first time Kolby ran the 3,200 with fresh legs. We wanted to see how that worked. We figured his best bet is the 3,200," said Loomis.
"Ella Neal jumped 4-11½, a personal best. She helped herself," added Loomis. "Tanner Pierce was almost a foot further in the shot put (with a throw of 45-10½)."
Laurel Highlands' Hunter Kooser had a marked improvement in the triple jump, clearing nearly two feet more with his top jump of 43-10½. The Fillies' Isabella Pulice (pole vault),
Elizabeth Forward athletes made the most of the last chance, improving marks by the 3,200 relay (by four seconds), 400 relay, Nick Snyder (100), Ethan Callaghan (300 intermediate hurdles), Patrick Burgos (800), girls 1,600 relay, and boys 1,600 relay (by six seconds) were faster.
Beth-Center's Josh Hunter had a marked improvement in the 110 high hurdles, dropping from his seed time of 17.91 seconds to 16.51 seconds. He also ran the 300 intermediate hurdles faster. Julia Ogrodowski improved by 14½ inches in the shot put.
Albert Gallatin's Duane Pratt bettered his time in the 110 high hurdles. Brayden Piwowar (1,600), Bruno Fabrycki (400), Grayce Panos (400), Chris Piwowar (800), boys 1,600 relay, and Courtlyn Turner (discus by 10 feet) all had better marks.
Mount Pleasant's Rylin Bugosh (100, 200), boys 400 and 1,600 relays, and Robbie Labuda (triple jump) improved their seed marks.
Bentworth's Amber Sallee was a bit faster in the 400. Ringgold's Melissa Williams (300 intermediate hurdles), Nick Whaley (800), Lorenzo Zeni (800), girls 1,600 relay (by six seconds), and Abigail Whaley (javelin) posted better marks.
Belle Vernon's Viva Kreis shave three seconds off her time in the 800, finishing in 2:24.50. Teammates Rosalyn Perozzi (800), Troy Teegarden (800), boys 1,600 relay (by seven seconds), and Gianna Anderson (long jump) all did better than previous marks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.