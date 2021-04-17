The Section 2-AAA meet at Uniontown came down to the 1,600 relay, and the Elizabeth Forward boys came through for deciding points in a 74-74 meet that came down to a tiebreaker.
The Warriors broke the tie with the most first-place finishes.
Ethan Callahan (110 high hurdles, 17:13; 300 intermediate hurdles, 44.56; long jump, 17-10), Robbie Hrabosky (100, 12.1), Andrew Smith (400, 53.0), Logan Monzak (200, 23.9), Mitch Ulm (triple jump, 36-9), and Ethan Ludwick (pole vault, 9-0) all finished first for Elizabeth Forward.
The Warriors also won the 400 relay.
Leyton Maust (1,600, 4:58), Brendan Hebda (800, 2:14), Mason Stewart (3,200, 10;34), Sam Jubin (high jump, 5-8), Anthony Georgiana (discus, 109-9; shot put, 34-5), the 3,200 relay (10:34), and Adam Boucher (javelin, 141-6) had first-place finishes for the Red Raiders.
Albert Gallatin 75, Laurel Highlands 73 — The Section 2-AAA meet came down to the final event on the track, and the Colonials pulled out the victory in the 1,600 to return home with a tight victory over the Mustangs.
Gary Breakiron, Jake Pajersk, Gavin Havrilesko and Ty Yasko completed the relay in 4:20.94.
Breakiron (400, 56.75), Bailey Holbert (800, 2:23.71; 1,600, 5:16.50), Kaleb Clark (3,200, 11:40.67), and the 3,200 relay also finished first for Albert Gallatin.
Colby Livingston (100, 11.79; 200, 24.68), Hunter Kooser (110 high hurdles, 17.45; high jump, 5-6; long jump, 18-11; triple jump, 40-7), Vincent Blout (300 intermediate hurdles, 47.02), Bradley Smith (shot put, 37-7½), Justin Smith (discus, 102-8), the 400 relay (49.47), and Garrett Buckingham (pole vault, 8-6) finished first for the Mustangs.
Waynesburg Central 137, Bentworth 11; Waynesburg Central 103, California 47 — The Raiders swept past the Bearcats and Trojans for a sweep of a Section 6-AA home triangular meet.
Waynesburg won every event against the Bearcats except for Nathan Menzer’s first-place finish in the shot put.
The 3,200 relay (10:16.80), 400 relay (47.59), 1,600 relay (4:03.04), Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 18.96), Andrew Layton (100, 12.33; pole vault, 10-0), Gabe McConville (1,600, 5:10.58), Aiden Pell (400, 57.45), Anthony Kutcher (300 intermediate hurdles, 47.59), Tyler McIe (high jump, 5-4), and Jacob Mason (discus, 86-2) all had first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
Kolby Kent (800, 2:17.20), Tanner Pierce (shot put, 39-5), and Nathan O’Savage (long jump, 17-5; triple jump, 37-3½) finished first for the Trojans.
Beth-Center 95, Brownsville 35; Charleroi 98, Brownsville 29 — Cooper Salvay finished first overall in the 200 (25.05) and 400 (57.40) for the Falcons in a Section 6-AA triangular meet at Charleroi.
AJ Evans also had a pair of first-place finishes for the Falcons, winning the triple jump (34-7) and long jump (17-4).
Braden Pringle (100, 12.92), Jake King (shot put, 32-6½), and the 400 relay (53.13) finished first overall for the Cougars.
Jacob Sinclair (1,600, 5:07.5l 800, 2:18.57), Zane Tennant (300 intermediate hurdles, 51.0), Kyle McCollum (3,200, 11:13), the 1,600 relay (4:24.69), and Nathan Kalamaras (discus, 91-7; javelin, 113-10) all had overall first-place finishes for the Bulldogs.
Frazier 96, Monessen 38; Southmoreland 100, Frazier 48 — The Commodores earned a split a Section 8-AA meet at Southmoreland.
The Scotties’ 3,200 relay, Jake Van Arsdale (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), J.J. Bloom (100, 200), 400 relay, Anthony Stewart (800), Ray Hribal (javelin, shot put, discus), Isaac Trout (long jump, triple jump), and Tyler Rollinson (pole vault) all had overall first-place finishes.
Brendan Krall (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), 400 relay, Zane Whitehead (400), 1,600 relay, Matthew Kordich (javelin, discus, shot put), John Ingram (high jump), and Robert Acklin (triple jump) had first-place finishes against Monessen.
Girls track & field
Laurel Highlands 106, Albert Gallatin 44 — The Fillies were too deep for the visiting Lady Colonials for a Section 2-AAA home victory.
Adrienne Mattey (800, 2:47.04; 1,600, 6:29.82; 3,200, 14:25.25), Annika Tajc (100 high hurdles, 17.37), 400 relay (54.90), 1,600 relay (5:17.99), 3,200 relay (16:44.29), Mia Pierce (shot put, 27-7; discus, 94-6), Elena Cavanagh (high jump, 4-8), Monique Yauger (pole vault), Lexie Pulice (pole vault), Isabella Pulice (pole vault), Payton Chester (long jump, 12-11½), and Abby Berry (29-10) all finished first for Laurel Highlands.
Emily Sanders (100, 13.12; 200, 27.75; 300 intermediate hurdles, 48.31), Harper Murray (400, 1:09.54), and D.J. Thomas (javelin, 87-3) finished first for Albert Gallatin.
Elizabeth Forward 82, Uniontown 59 — The Lady Warriors returned home from Uniontown with a Section 2-AAA victory.
Alexandra Jones (100 high hurdles, 22.8; 300 intermediate hurdles, 59.27), Bailey McLaughlin (400, 1:07), Sophia Zalesky (800, 2:44), Summer Shelton (200, 29.94; long jump, 12-10), Paige Myers (triple jump, 31-7), Riley McLaughlin (pole vault, 6-6), Emma Durant (shot put, 70-0), and Cameron Homa (javelin, 84-1) had first-place finishes for Elizabeth Forward.
Akira Dade (100, 13.44), Hope Trimmer (1,600, 5:28), Emily Angelo (3,200, 13:31), Jacquelyn Jeffreys (high jump, 4-0), and Kaylee Mutnansky (shot put, 24-0) finished first for Uniontown.
Waynesburg Central 122, Bentworth 22; Waynesburg Central 95, California 55 — The Lady Raiders had another impressive showing, sweeping past the Lady Bearcats and Lady Trojans in a Section 6-AA triangular.
Waynesburg’s 3,200 relay (16:42.98), Ashlyn Basinger (100, 13.39; 400, 1:04.28; 200, 28.10; long jump, 16-2), 400 relay (55.22), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:46.80; triple jump, 29-7), 1,600 relay (4:52.76), Emily Mahle (high jump, 4-4), Taylor Shriver (pole vault, 10-0), and Claire Paige Miller (shot put, 30-6) had overall first-place finishes.
California’s Makayla Boda (100 high hurdles, 16.79; 300 intermediate hurdles, 48.29), and Ana Georgagis (1,600, 5:56.27; 3,200, 13:20.41) defeated the field.
Bentworth’s Meghan Tennant finished first overall in the discus (90-9) and javelin (88-8).
Brownsville 105, Beth-Center 17; Brownsville 95, Charleroi 42 — The Lady Falcons added a pair of Section 6-AA victories with a triangular sweep at Charleroi.
Aziya Dade (100, 14.18; 200, 29.42), Jolena Quarzo (1,600, 5:15.38; 3,200, 11:17.37), Bethany Fisher (300 intermediate hurdles, 56.72), Janascia Vincent (javelin, 87-0; shot put, 25-6), Emma Seto (high jump, 4-6), and Malaree Duggan-Hudock (triple jump, 30-10; long jump, 14-1) all had first-place finishes for Brownsville.
The Lady Falcons also won the 3,200 and 400 relays.
Ella Boothe (400, 1:07.79; 800, 3:12.41) had overall first-place finishes for the Lady Bulldogs.
Sarahgrace Porter (800, 3:24; discus, 72-10) and Samantha Fleming (100 high hurdles, 19.55) finished first overall for the Lady Cougars.
Southmoreland 94, Frazier 46; Frazier 89, Monessen 20 — The Lady Commodores picked up a split of their Section 8-AA triangular meet at Southmoreland with a win over the Lady Greyhounds.
Faryn DeWitt (100 high hurdles, high jump), Makayla Slack (100), Taylor Klingensmith (1,600), 400 relay, Anna Stewart (300 intermediate hurdles), Olivia Cernuto (200, long jump, triple jump), Grace Spadero (javelin), and Alexis Jacobs (discus, shot put) had overall first-place finishes for the Lady Scots.
Kaelyn Shaporka (100 high hurdles, javelin), Kendall Shaporka (100, 400, 800), 400 relay, 1,600 relay, Jai’lah Belt (discus, shot put, triple jump), and Sydney Polkabla (high jump, long jump) had first-place finishes against Monessen.
