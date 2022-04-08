The Brownsville girls won both ends of Section 6-AA triangular Thursday afternoon at Washington, defeating Bentworth, 93-25, and the host Prexies, 93-22.
The Lady Falcons improve to 4-0 in the section.
Janascia Vincent swept the throws against both teams, winning the shot put (29-5), discus (88-11), and javelin (84-9). Emma Seto won the 100 high hurdles in 19.37 seconds and cleared 4-4 to win the high jump. Malaree Duggan-Hudock finished first in the triple jump (31-8½) and long jump (14-3½).
The Lady Falcons won the 400 relay (54.0) and 1,600 relay (5:20) against both teams.
Amber Sallee (1,600, 7:01; 800, 3:03) and Taylor Leonetti (400, 1:12; 3,200, 14:06) had first overall finishes for the Lady Bearcats.
Waynesburg Central 111, Beth-Center 29 -- The Lady Raiders were too deep all through the lineup for a Section 6-AA victory against the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Waynesburg swept the relays.
Emily Mahle finished first in three events, winning the high jump (4-6), triple jump (29-3½), and pole vault (8-0). Jordan Dean won the 100 high hurdles (19.84) and 300 intermediate hurdles (52.38). Addison Blair (1,600, 7:03.59; 3,200, 15:19.60) and Claire Paige Miller (shot put, 30-8; javelin, 78-11) both won two events. Lake Litwinovich finished first in the 800 in 2:46.19.
Beth-Center's Ella Boothe swept the sprints, winning the 100 (14.39), 200 (30.33), and 400 (1:07.52).
Frazier 77, Yough 61 -- The Lady Commodores did well on the track for a Section 8-AA victory on the road against the Lady Cougars.
Frazier's Anna Stewart won the 1,600, 300 intermediate hurdles and the 3,200 in a school record time of 13:42. Sydney Polkabla (100 high hurdles, long jump, triple jump), Gabriella McGavitt (javelin), Madison Stefancik (200), Adriana Angelo (400), Karmen Kudyba (800), and the 400 relay also had first-place finishes for the Lady Commodores (2-3).
Mikalah Chewning (100, 13.5; high jump, 4-8), 1,600 relay (5:30), 3,200 relay (13:35), Alexa Marshall (shot put, 22-5½), and Ariana Welch (discus, 62-9½) all finished first for Yough.
Boys track
Waynesburg Central 119, Beth-Center 27 -- The Raiders won all but two events for a Section 6-AA victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Dawson Fowler (long jump, 18-11; triple jump, 36-10; javelin, 138-4), Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 17.96; high jump, 4-10), Andrew Layton (100, 12.16; 400, 56.21; pole vault, 13-0), Nate Fox (1,600, 5:38.05; 800, 2:32.90; 3,200, 12:45.21),
Carson Teagarden won the 200 in 24.83 seconds and the Raiders swept the relays.
Josh Hunter (300 intermediate hurdles, 46.03) and Christian Berish (discus, 110-4) had first-place finishes for Beth-Center.
Brownsville 91, Bentworth 10; Washington 106, Brownsville 30 -- The Falcons won every contested event against the Bearcats for a split of a Section 6-AA triangular at Washington.
Dan Sethman ran a leg on the victorious 3,200 relay, and won the 1,600 (6:06), 800 (2:33), and 3,200 (13:55). Xavier Thomas Jr. won the shot put (32-8), javelin (79-9), and discus (89-6).
Ryan Haluska (110 high hurdles, 21.0; 200, 30.06; long jump, 13-7) and Aiden DeSalvo (400, 1:05; triple jump, 30-6½) also had multiple first-place finishes for the Falcons.
Sethman won the 3,200 against the Prexies, as did the 1,600 relay.
Yough 105, Frazier 35 -- The Cougars had a strong performance throughout the lineup for a Section 8-AA victory against the visiting Commodores.
Wyatt Fender (200, 25.23; 400, 55.84), Levi Gebadlo (800, 2:41, school record; 1,600 5:50), Brendon Converso (3,200, 13:22), Jakob Krumenaker (110 high hurdles, 18.62), Austin Matthews (300 intermediate hurdles, 49.34; high jump, 5-0), 1,600 relay (4:36), 3,200 relay (10:36), and Nick Gunther (shot put, 37-10; discus, 135-½; javelin, 119-0) all had first-place finishes for Yough.
The 400 relay, Adam Phillips (javelin, long jump), and Zane Whitehead (triple jump, 100) finished first for Frazier (2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.